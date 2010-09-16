Ad
euobserver
Budapest - Hungary is getting better at being competitive (Photo: EUobserver)

Hungary improves its competitiveness

by György Folk and *Attila Bartha, Brussels,

Hungary managed to boost its competitiveness during the crisis and overtook Slovakia in the region, according to a fresh report by the World Economic Forum.

In the last couple of years, the national media has been full of articles complaining that Hungary is decreasing its economic ranking and that all the neighboring states have better indicators. But a freshly published ranking by the World Economic Forum (WEF) shows the country moved up six places on the ranking, to the 52nd position...

