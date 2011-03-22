Ad
euobserver
Italy's southern island of Lampedusa is closer to Tripoli than Rome (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Italy presses for Nato command of Libya war

by Valentina Pop, LAMPEDUSA,

Wary of immigrants fleeing Libya and potential retaliation from Gaddafi, Italy is calling on its allies to bring the airstrikes under Nato command or else it will withdraw authorisation for the use of its military bases in the enforcement of the no-fly zone.

"We want Nato to take control over the operation ... We have given permission for our bases to be used and would not like to bear the political responsibility for things done by others, without our control," foreign minister Franco ...

