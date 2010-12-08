Ad
euobserver
Berlin's nomination of Mr Oettinger in late 2009 surprised many (Photo: European Commission)

Cablegate: 'Lame Duck' Oettinger kicked up to Brussels

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Europe's energy commissioner, Gunther Oettinger, has come forward with draft rules to prevent market abuse in the energy sector, while a leaked US diplomatic cable portrays the German as a 'lame duck' politician, sent to Brussels simply to get rid of him.

If approved by member states and the European Parliament, the rules would prohibit the use of insider information when selling or buying at wholesale energy markets, and outlaw manipulation of the market where prices are pushed artifi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Berlin's nomination of Mr Oettinger in late 2009 surprised many (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections