Cablegate: 'Lame Duck' Oettinger kicked up to Brussels

Europe's energy commissioner, Gunther Oettinger, has come forward with draft rules to prevent market abuse in the energy sector, while a leaked US diplomatic cable portrays the German as a 'lame duck' politician, sent to Brussels simply to get rid of him.

If approved by member states and the European Parliament, the rules would prohibit the use of insider information when selling or buying at wholesale energy markets, and outlaw manipulation of the market where prices are pushed artifi...