EU ministers scrap over CO2 rules for big and small cars

EU environment ministers have reconfirmed the bloc's goal to cut green gas emissions from cars but failed to agree on the exact distribution of the climate change burden between makers of big and small vehicles.

Meeting in Luxembourg on Thursday (28 June), ministers gave unanimous support to the long-term target of cutting average CO2 emissions to 120 grammes per km by 2012.

EU environment commissioner Stavros Dimas praised the move, saying "This sends a clear message to the car i...