Ad
euobserver
The EU's broad plan is to cut average CO2 emissions to 120 grammes per km by 2012 (Photo: EUobserver)

EU ministers scrap over CO2 rules for big and small cars

by Lucia Kubosova,

EU environment ministers have reconfirmed the bloc's goal to cut green gas emissions from cars but failed to agree on the exact distribution of the climate change burden between makers of big and small vehicles.

Meeting in Luxembourg on Thursday (28 June), ministers gave unanimous support to the long-term target of cutting average CO2 emissions to 120 grammes per km by 2012.

EU environment commissioner Stavros Dimas praised the move, saying "This sends a clear message to the car i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The EU's broad plan is to cut average CO2 emissions to 120 grammes per km by 2012 (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections