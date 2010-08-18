French expulsion of Roma to begin Thursday

The deportation of Roma from France back to their countries of origin is to begin on Thursday the French government has announced.

With 51 Roma camps across the country now broken up over the past month and a further almost 250 to meet the same fate by October, some 700 Roma will be put on planes by the end of August.

The first of Roma will leave France on Thursday when 79 are to be returned. Immigration minister Eric Besson said that the Roma involved had agreed to return of thei...