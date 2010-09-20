Croatia to privatise or liquidate shipyards

The restructuring of the shipyard industry is proving to be one of the most difficult conditions that the Croatian government needs to meet in order to conclude its accession talks with the European Union. The negotiations on the "competition" chapter were opened during the summer but in order to close them Croatia needs to privatise all its shipyards or to liquidate some of them.
The traditional shipyard industry was heavily subsidised by governments for several decades. This is now il...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here