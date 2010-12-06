Thousands still missing from Yugoslavian wars

The scene in Kosovo is typical of war-scarred former Yugoslavia. An old lady lights a candle at the gate of a newly renovated government building in the capital Pristina. Above her head are photos of young people who went missing during the Kosovan war. One of them is her son.

The woman has travelled from the countryside to meet families which, just like her, are searching for loved ones they have not seen for the past 12 years.

According to the International Committee of the Re...