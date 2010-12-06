Ad
euobserver
A woman mourns the massacre at Srebrenica. Many missing people have still not been found (Photo: Cropix)

Thousands still missing from Yugoslavian wars

by Augustin Palokaj,

The scene in Kosovo is typical of war-scarred former Yugoslavia. An old lady lights a candle at the gate of a newly renovated government building in the capital Pristina. Above her head are photos of young people who went missing during the Kosovan war. One of them is her son.

The woman has travelled from the countryside to meet families which, just like her, are searching for loved ones they have not seen for the past 12 years.

According to the International Committee of the Re...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
A woman mourns the massacre at Srebrenica. Many missing people have still not been found (Photo: Cropix)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections