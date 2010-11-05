Signs of backtracking on EU treaty change

Barely a week has passed since EU leaders agreed to tweak the Lisbon Treaty, but already there are signs that a number of governments are getting cold feet.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday (4 November) said the political deal struck at last week's summit was not the final word on the matter.

"A potential change to the Lisbon Treaty must be justified 100 percent and must not serve the interests of just one, two or five EU nations, because such a change would simply...