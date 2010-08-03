Ad
euobserver
Asylum seekers in a detention centre (Photo: Ikolas Kominis - Studio Kominis)

50% drop in EU irregular migrant border crossings after Italy-Libya pact

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Italy's "push-back" pact with Libya to send migrants picked up at sea to detention centres in the north African country instituted last year has produced an extraordinary drop in the number of migrants apprehended irregularly crossing the EU border - whether by land or sea.

Irregular crossings into the EU had been climbing in recent years, with Brussels data from Eurodac, the EU's biometric common asylum registration system released on Tuesday showing a rise of 62.3 percent in the numbe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Asylum seekers in a detention centre (Photo: Ikolas Kominis - Studio Kominis)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections