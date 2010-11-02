Ad
Britain will use France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier (r) (Photo: US Navy)

France and UK to sign historic defence pact

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Under pressure due to shrinking defence budgets, the governments of Great Britain and France will on Tuesday (2 November) sign an unprecendented pact on common testing of nuclear weapons - until now a no-go area due to Paris' insistence that nuclear weapons policy is a strictly national responsibility.

Under the deal, which will be penned in London by British Prime Minister David Cameron and French President Nicolas Sarkozy, the two countries will be able to carry out simulations of the...

