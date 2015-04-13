Cash-strapped Greece remains top defence spender

Cash-strapped Greece remains one of the biggest spenders on military defence in the EU, relative to its GDP.
While austerity is pushing others to reduce military expenditures, Greece still comes out among the top despite large cuts.
Last year, it spent over 2 percent of its GDP on defence, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri).
Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain, by comparison, only managed around 1 percent.
The 2 percent of...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
