Challenges for a driverless future

Connected vehicles have the potential to change the way in which we live and simplify our lifestyles.

As we advance towards a driverless future, the ALDE group of the European Parliament hosted a public hearing at the European Parliament on 16 June for consumers, stakeholders, and legislators to discuss the challenges that come with intelligent transport systems and automated, connected vehicles.

Questions were raised on consumer safety, the economic impact on the single market and current EU legislation, the transformation of the European automotive industry, and the interaction with member states' urban transport.

The hearing was followed by a demonstration of BMW self-driving cars.

Speakers at the hearing included Gunther Oettinger, EU commissioner for digital economy and society who gave the keynote speech, Guy Verhofstadt, president of the ALDE group in the European Parliament, Erik Jonnaert, Secretary General of the European Automobile Manufacturer's Association (ACEA), and Dr. Christoph Grote, senior vice president of BMW.

High on the concerns of speakers was making sure Europe leads the digital revolution in cars and transport systems, rather than following the footsteps of non-EU countries like the US and China.

"If we don't keep up with the digital revolution, non-EU companies will set the standards for the future," said MEP Dita Charanzova, who hosted the hearing.

"Connected cars, connected trucks, autonomous driving, automated driving is the future and we have to do our best that its a European future," said Oettinger.