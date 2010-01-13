Czech candidate plays it safe on EU enlargement

The EU's commissioner-designate for enlargement and neighbourhood policy, Czech Stefan Fuele, won MEPs' support but drew criticism for vagueness in key policy areas at his hearing in the European Parliament on Tuesday (12 January).

Deputies in the Foreign Affairs Committee were left with the overall impression that the candidate is fit to hold the post for the coming five years.

But he offered no new thoughts on the enlargement prospects for the Western Balkans, only stating that...