Ad
euobserver
Deputies in the Foreign Affairs Committee were left with the overall impression that the candidate is fit to hold the post for the coming five years. (Photo: European Parliament)

Czech candidate plays it safe on EU enlargement

by Svetlana Jovanovska and Augustin Palokaj,

The EU's commissioner-designate for enlargement and neighbourhood policy, Czech Stefan Fuele, won MEPs' support but drew criticism for vagueness in key policy areas at his hearing in the European Parliament on Tuesday (12 January).

Deputies in the Foreign Affairs Committee were left with the overall impression that the candidate is fit to hold the post for the coming five years.

But he offered no new thoughts on the enlargement prospects for the Western Balkans, only stating that...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Deputies in the Foreign Affairs Committee were left with the overall impression that the candidate is fit to hold the post for the coming five years. (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections