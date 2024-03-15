Friday

15th Mar 2024

  1. News
  2. Africa

Africa awaits French bid to ban $1bn second-hand clothes trade

  • Africa consistently imports around $1bn [€0.92bn] of used clothes, accounting from around 30 percent of the global market (Photo: USDAgov)

By

Listen to article

France's attempts to impose an EU-wide ban on the export of used clothes will be watched closely by dozens of African countries, that receive millions of tonnes of used clothes each year.

On Thursday (14 March), the French national assembly approved a new law that would gradually impose fines of up to €10-per-item of clothing by 2030, as well for a ban on advertising for such products.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

On the same day, the environment ministry in Paris told Reuters that it would push for an EU ban to be discussed at a meeting of EU environment ministers on 25 March, with the support of Sweden and Denmark.

"Africa must no longer be the dustbin of fast-fashion," stated the ministry.

Trade data from the United Nations shows the EU exported 1.4m metric tons of used textiles in 2022. A European Environment Agency report in 2023 showed that Europe dumps 90 percent of its used clothes in Africa and Asia, warning that clothes can cause pollution in African countries where items that cannot be resold end up in dumps.

Though France appears to be framing the new law through the prism of combating textile waste and the environmental damage it causes, a ban on second-hand clothes exports would have a major effect on African states.

Economists contend that cheap second-hand clothing imports stall the growth of the local textiles industry. Having increased policy space to promote regional manufacturing and supply chains is one of the main demands of the EU for both the African Union and individual African states. There are also concerns about the quality of clothes that come from Europe, the United States and Asia.

On the flipside, the market also offers livelihoods for thousands of market stall sellers across the continent. Africa consistently imports around $1bn [€0.92bn] of used clothes, accounting for around 30 percent of the global market.

Following the national assembly vote in Paris, Chinese fashion giant Shein said that the bill would "worsen the purchasing power of French consumers, at a time when they are already feeling the impact of the cost-of-living crisis".

The East African Community was embroiled in a lengthy trade dispute with the US over clothing imports (known as Mitumba in Swahili) between 2016 and 2020 after agreeing to phase out second-hand clothing imports.

The eight-country EAC argued that a ban would boost domestic clothing manufacturing.

In response, however, the US Secondary Materials and Recycled Textiles Association petitioned the Trump administration that a ban would violate the terms of the African Growth and Opportunity Act, which offers tariff and quota-free access to the US market for African exports.

As a result of the pressure from Washington, only Rwanda implemented the agreement, and was suspended from AGOA, while Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda — who account for over 25 percent of Africa's used clothing imports — decided to drop the ban.

The second-hand clothes market in Kenya is substantial, with the country importing 185,000 tonnes of used clothes per year, and the industry became a campaign issue ahead of the 2022 presidential elections in Kenya, when opposition leader Raila Odinga, proposed an import ban.

William Ruto, who narrowly defeated Odinga for the presidency, accused his opponent of targeting the country's small businesses that sell imported clothes and other goods.

Site Section

  1. Africa

Related stories

  1. EU must overhaul Africa trade offer to parry China, warns MEP
EU hails Tunisia cash aid despite row over country's central bank

The European Commission has hailed its budget finance programme for Tunisia as having "yielded results on macroeconomic stability" — even as Tunisia's autocratic president makes plans to force its central bank to directly finance his government.

Opinion

Sudanese refugee deaths highlight EU policy failures

The death of dozens of Sudanese refugees after their boat sank in the Mediterranean Sea on 7 February exposes the devastating impact of Europe's outsourcing "migration management" to governments that do not protect victims of war.

EU hails Tunisia cash aid despite row over country's central bank

The European Commission has hailed its budget finance programme for Tunisia as having "yielded results on macroeconomic stability" — even as Tunisia's autocratic president makes plans to force its central bank to directly finance his government.

Supported by

  1. The Coalition for Fair Fisheries Arrangements is a platform of European and African-based organizations that raises awareness about the impacts of the EU-Africa fisheries arrangements on African artisanal fishing communities.

  2. The Brussels International Center (BIC) is an independent, non-profit, think-and-do tank based in the capital of Europe that is committed to developing solutions to address the cyclical drivers of insecurity, economic fragility, and conflict in the Middle East and Africa.

Latest News

  1. Africa awaits French bid to ban $1bn second-hand clothes trade
  2. Brussels Dispatches: The true power of the Council
  3. EU supply chain law 'slashed' by member states in last-ditch deal
  4. How AI proved Russia's 2018 presidential election was fixed
  5. Commission divisions open over asylum ahead of EU elections
  6. EU says 'famine' in Gaza, as Israel vows Rafah invasion
  7. Scepticism surrounds Russian space nuke allegations
  8. MEPs confirm decision to sue EU Commission over Hungary funds

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us