Monday

3rd Jul 2017

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

G20 talks climate in Hamburg This WEEK

  • EU, China, and India to keep CO2 promises despite Trump's U-turn (Photo: José Pedro Costa)

By

A new climate deal and the future of US-Russia relations will dominate a G20 summit in Germany this week, as Estonia takes over the EU presidency.

German leader Angela Merkel will be seeking broad endorsement for a new “action plan on climate and energy for growth” at the summit in Hamburg on Friday (7 July) and Saturday of the world’s 20 wealthiest nations.

  • Trump to meet Putin in Hamburg (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

The initiative comes after US president Donald Trump said America, the world’s second biggest polluter, would renege on the Paris Agreement on climate change.

China, India, and the EU have said they will forge ahead anyway, but the summit could see others take back promises on the Trump model.

The US leader will also meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin for the first time in the margins of the event.

The talks will be watched for signs on future US-Russia ties. Trump is embroiled in allegations that he colluded with Putin to sway last year’s US election, but the Senate recently passed new Russia sanctions.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also go to Hamburg, but he will not be allowed to speak at a rally of Turkish expats or to bring bodyguards accused of beating up Turkish protesters in the US in May.

Climate aside, the summit’s other topics include tax fairness, free trade, and labour market integration of migrants.

Spain and the Netherlands will join as guests alongside G20 full members Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and top EU officials.

Japan trade

The G20 trade talks come amid Trump threats on US protectionism, but EU leaders aim to clinch a free-trade pact with Japan at a summit that could take place as soon as Thursday in Brussels, to show that globalisation is alive and kicking.

Also on the EU front, Estonian leader Juri Ratas will brief MEPs in Strasbourg on Wednesday on his country’s priorities for the next six months at the EU helm.

One day later, EU interior ministers will hold informal talks in Tallinn on migrant burden-sharing after Italy threatened to close ports to people from Libya.

Russia-wary Estonia will also discuss how to help Ukraine improve internal security after a spate of car bombings in Kiev amidst Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Erdogan could see MEPs in Strasbourg on Thursday vote to suspend EU accession talks if he goes further down the path of authoritarianism.

EU enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn will be in Ankara the same day to take flak, but also to meet some of the millions of Syrian refugees which Turkey has stopped from going to Europe under last year’s deal.

Tax dodging

MEPs handling the Panama Papers leak on tax dodging will hear from EU commissioner Vera Jourova on Monday on whether EU anti-money laundering laws are fit for purpose.

They will vote in plenary on Tuesday on new corporate tax transparency laws.

They are expected to give consent to the first-ever EU-Cuba cooperation agreement in a vote on Wednesday.

They are also expected to appoint Mariya Gabriel, a former MEP, as Bulgaria’s new EU commissioner on Tuesday. Gabriel is to take the research and science portfolio after her predecessor, Kristalina Georgieva, went to head the World Bank.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. G20 is 'test run' for Trump-era climate governance
  2. 'USB condoms' and migration on Estonia's EU agenda
EU summit and Brexit This WEEK

Security and defence, along with Brexit and migration, are among the big issues to be discussed as leaders from all 28 EU states converge in Brussels for meetings and a summit.

Brits and French go to polls This WEEK

The British election will determine who will lead the UK out of the EU, while French leader Macron hopes to secure his base for more eurozone integration.

UK leaves fishing convention amid Brexit talks

The UK announced it would leave the London fisheries convention, which allows mutual fishing close to the coast, arguing that it is taking back control of its waters. But Brussels warns: Brexit talks will decide that.

News in Brief

  1. Barnier to debrief EU commission on Brexit talks
  2. Germany slightly increases renewable energy share
  3. Italy appeals for migrant help in Paris
  4. Moscovici eyes EU commission presidency
  5. Former EU parliament president Simone Veil has died
  6. German lawmakers vote to legalise gay marriage, Merkel against
  7. Power-sharing talks extended in Northern Ireland
  8. OECD urges countries to integrate refugees

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EU2017EEEstonia to Surprise Europe With Unique Cultural Programme
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCloser Energy Co-Operation Keeps Nordic Region on Top in Green Energy
  3. ILGA-EuropeGermany Finally Says Ja - Bundestag Votes for Marriage Equality!
  4. EPSUJapanese and European Public Sector Unions Slam JEFTA
  5. UNICEFNarrowing the Gaps: The Power of Investing in the Health of the Poorest Children
  6. EU2017EEGet the Latest News from the 2017 Estonian EU Council Presidency @EU2017EE
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Talks Should Insist on Ending Reprisals Vs. Critical Voices
  8. European Free AllianceEFA Is Looking for a New Intern
  9. Malta EU 2017Conservation of Atlantic Tunas: International Measures Become EU Law
  10. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceCan Statin Therapy Interfere With a Physically Active Lifestyle?
  11. EPSUOn Public Services Day, Stop Austerity! Workers Need a Pay Rise!
  12. EGBAOnline Gambling: The EU Court Rejects Closed Licensing Regimes In Member States

Latest News

  1. Estonia wants e-residents to pump money into its economy
  2. EU Commission must deliver justice for Italy's Roma
  3. G20 talks climate in Hamburg This WEEK
  4. UK leaves fishing convention amid Brexit talks
  5. Nuclear accountability curbed by EU politics and industry interests
  6. 'Nothing will stop' independence vote, says Catalan leader
  7. Estonia picks Luxembourg for 'ultimate backup'
  8. EU ready to help Italy in NGO dispute