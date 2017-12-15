Friday

15th Dec 2017

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

Catalonia, Brexit, and Uber on EU agenda This WEEK

  • Turnout expected to reach over 80 percent on Thursday (Photo: Sasha Popovic)

By

Catalan elections are the crucial event next week, with the result to determine whether stability will be restored in Catalonia or not.

Thursday's (21 December) elections were called by the Spanish government after it suspended Catalonia's autonomy in the wake of the region's declaration of independence in October.

Thank you for reading EUobserver!

Subscribe now for a 30 day free trial.

  1. €150 per year
  2. or €15 per month
  3. Cancel anytime

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us. See also our full Terms of Use.

If you already have an account click here to login.

Eleven parties are be running, including Junts per Catalunya (Together for Catalonia), led by the former president of the regional government Carles Puigdemont; its former ally, the left-wing ERC; liberal Ciutadans; the Catalan Socialist Pary; and the Popular Party of Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy.

Puigdemont is currently in Belgium with four former members of his cabinet, campaigning for elections and after a Belgian court ended an extradition procedure against him.

Four Catalan activist are in jail - including the former government's vice president Oriol Junqueras - waiting for a verdict and with a pending charge for rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds.

Recent polls show that separatist parties will narrowly fail to secure a majority in the regional parliament, while the turnout could reach a record 82 percent

Brexit

Brexit will also be on the table again next week.

The European Commission will present its mandate for the next Brexit negotiations on Wednesday, after EU leaders agreed on Friday to open the second phase of the talks.

On the same day, British prime minister Theresa May will discuss with her cabinet about the trade deal that the United Kingdom is seeking to obtain from the EU after Brexit.

Energy and Transport

On Monday, EU transport ministers will discuss issues linked to renewables and energy union governance.

DIscussions are linked to the "clean energy for all Europeans package", a financial option that will shape European energy policy in the next years and concerns also financing renewable energy projects.

On Wednesday, the Court of Justice of the European Union will decide on how to classify the American transport company Uber, after its top lawyer said in an opinion to the court that Uber must be classified as a 'service in the field of transport'."

The app's features mean that "Uber cannot be regarded as a mere intermediary between drivers and passengers", and that it "is not governed by the principle of the freedom to provide services in the context of 'information society services'".

The final ruling will have repercussions for the so-called sharing economy.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. EU stresses unity as it launches next phase of Brexit talks
  2. Thousands march for Catalonia in Brussels
  3. Uber is a transport company, EU lawyer says
Thousands march for Catalonia in Brussels

Around 45,000 people marched in support of Catalonia in Brussels to get the EU involved in mediating the conflict with Madrid. 'Europe must realise that it can still play a role in the Catalan crisis,' said self-exiled Catalan leader Puigdemont.

Netanyahu, Panama Papers, and Brexit This WEEK

The run-up to the Christmas break sees a packed schedule, including the EU summit on Brexit, migration and other issues, a rare visit by Israeli PM Netanyahu, and issues such as fishing quotas and the Panama Papers.

May-Juncker meeting sets the tone This WEEK

As Brexit negotiations approach the (possibly) grand finale of their first phase, the EU's attention this week is turning to the eurozone - who is the new boss and how to deepen and expand it.

Africa and EU summit This WEEK

Billed as a new partnership, the EU and Africa summit in Abidjan will focus on youth and jobs. The gathering takes place against the backdrop of migratory flows towards Europe and reports of open slave auctions in Libya.

Showdown EU vote on asylum looking likely for next June

Divisions on relocating asylum seekers remain entrenched following an EU summit. The east-west divide opens up the possibility of relying on a majority vote for a key asylum in June, further exacerbating disputes among opposing capitals.

News in Brief

  1. EU adopts 'track-and-trace' tobacco system
  2. Luxembourg appeals Amazon tax decision
  3. EU leaders agree to open phase 2 of Brexit talks
  4. Juncker: May made 'big efforts' on Brexit
  5. Merkel took 'tough' line on Russia at EU summit
  6. EU leaders added line supporting 'two-state' solution
  7. EU leaders agree to 20 European Universities by 2024
  8. Belgian courts end legal proceedings against Puigdemont

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Dialogue PlatformThe Gülen Community: Who to Believe - Politicians or Actions?" by Thomas Michel
  2. Plastics Recyclers Europe65% plastics recycling rate attainable by 2025 new study shows
  3. European Heart NetworkCommissioner Andriukaitis' Address to EHN on the Occasion of Its 25th Anniversary
  4. ACCACFOs Risk Losing Relevance If They Do Not Embrace Technology
  5. UNICEFMake the Digital World Safer for Children & Increase Access for the Most Disadvantaged
  6. European Jewish CongressWelcomes Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Calls on EU States to Follow Suit
  7. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Boost Innovation Cooperation Under Horizon 2020
  8. European Gaming & Betting AssociationJuncker’s "Political" Commission Leaves Gambling Reforms to the Court
  9. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Applauds U.S. Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital City
  10. EU2017EEEU Telecom Ministers Reached an Agreement on the 5G Roadmap
  11. European Friends of ArmeniaEU-Armenia Relations in the CEPA Era: What's Next?
  12. Mission of China to the EU16+1 Cooperation Injects New Vigour Into China-EU Ties

Latest News

  1. Catalonia, Brexit, and Uber on EU agenda This WEEK
  2. Macron and Merkel take tough line on Poland
  3. Eurozone future needs structural reforms, EU leaders told
  4. Showdown EU vote on asylum looking likely for next June
  5. EU stresses unity as it launches next phase of Brexit talks
  6. Polish PM ready for EU sanctions scrap
  7. Dutchman to lead powerful euro working group
  8. EU mulls post-Brexit balance of euro and non-eurozone states