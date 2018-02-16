Friday

16th Feb 2018

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

ECB, Budget, EU elections This WEEK

  • EU leaders will discuss the European election process, and how Jean-Claude Juncker's successor at the European Commission will be chosen (Photo: Consilium)

By

This week will be an important one in the process of shaping the EU in the coming years, with discussions on the bloc's institutional architecture and budget.

On Friday (23 February), EU leaders will meet in Brussels for an informal summit - a format used in the so-called Leaders' agenda, a decision-taking calendar leading to a post-Brexit summit in Sibiu, Romania, in May 2019.

Thank you for reading EUobserver!

Subscribe now for a 30 day free trial.

  1. €150 per year
  2. or €15 per month
  3. Cancel anytime

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us. See also our full Terms of Use.

If you already have an account click here to login.

  • Spanish finance minister Luis de Guindos (c) has so far been the favourite to become ECB vice president (Photo: Council of the EU)

They will hold an initial discussion on the upcoming negotiations for the next EU budget, for after 2020.

With the UK's exit creating a €10 to €15-billion shortfall and new needs such as migration policies, defence and security or the digital economy, the leaders will have to decide whether they are ready to increase the budget and how they can reshape older policies, like cohesion and agriculture.

"A decision has to be taken quickly," European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker warned on Wednesday (14 February).

At the same time, his budget commissioner, Guenther Oettinger, called on member states to raise their contributions to between 1.1 and 1.2 percent of the EU's gross national income, compared to the 1.0 percent at present.

"With Brexit and other changes upcoming, 1.0 will not be enough," he pointed out.

Discussions are likely to be difficult between member states, such as Austria, which wants a smaller budget, and others, such as the Baltic states, which call for an increase.

The future of the EU's cohesion policies will also be a bone of contention, with beneficiaries - especially in central and eastern Europe - opposing more political criteria being used as a condition to receive the funds.

Spitzenkandidat

At their meeting, EU leaders will also discuss the 2019 European elections and, in the particular, the so-called 'Spitzenkandidat' (lead candidate) process, by which the top candidate of the European party that gets the most seats becomes president of the European Commission.

While the commission and the European Parliament support the process, introduced in 2014, heads of state and government would like to keep some control over the nomination of the commission's head.

The main political parties - the centre-right EPP, the centre-left PES, the liberal Alde and the leftist GUE - will choose their lead candidate later this year or early next year.

Many know, as Juncker pointed out on Wednesday, that the party with the most seats in the EU parliament will have to gather a majority around its candidate, and EU leaders are expected to try to play a role in the process.

One of the issues, also raised by Juncker, is what French president Emmanuel Macron intends to do.

He won the French presidency with a new centrist party, which has no European affiliation. While Macron intends to gather MEPs from all groups around him, other leaders after Juncker are expected to ask him for more clarity on his intentions.

Eurogroup

The week will start with a Eurogroup on Monday (19 February), where eurozone finance ministers will discuss plans to create a European monetary fund. They will also meet their non-eurozone colleagues to work on proposals to complete the banking union.

The Eurogroup will also examine the applications for the position of vice president of the European Central Bank (ECB).

The two candidates are the Spanish finance minister, Luis de Guindos, and the governor of the Irish Central Bank, Philipp Lane.

De Guindos has been a long-time favourite for the post, but in a hearing at the European Parliament, MEPs from the economic and monetary affairs committee thought that Lane's performance was "more convincing".

The appointment of the ECB vice president, replacing Portugal's Vitor Constancio, is being considered a trial-run for the appointment of the next ECB president, in 2019, to replace Mario Draghi.

As the eurozone is set to become even more integrated in the coming years, both positions are seen as crucial in how the bloc's policies will be defined. And many believe De Guindos' appointment would pave the way for an ECB chief from Northern Europe, perhaps with more hawkish views on monetary and budgetary policies.

Monday's Eurogroup is also likely to agree to the disbursement of €5.7 billion for Greece, after the group said last month that the Greek government had taken all the required measures to close the third review of the bailout programme, launched in 2015.

Brexit and Poland

Another important EU issue will be on the agenda this week, when UK prime minister Theresa May gives a speech on "the road to Brexit".

The speech, which is expected on Wednesday (21 February), will be followed with great attention in Brussels, where EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has been calling on the UK government to "make choices" about what it wants after the country has left the EU next year.

Poland will also be on the agenda, over two separate legal cases on its environment policies.

On Tuesday (20 February), the advocate general of the EU Court of Justice will declare his opinion on the logging operations in the Bialowieza forest, a protected primeval forest in Poland.

Poland, which says the logging is necessary to fight a bark beetle outbreak, was taken to the court by the European Commission last July. Operations were stopped in November - more than three months after the ECJ had ordered the country to do so until it rules on the case.

On Thursday, the ECJ will rule on Poland's continued breaching of EU air quality standards, in a case brought to the court by the European Commission in 2015.

Sahel

On Friday, some 25 heads of state and government will gather in Brussels to raise additional funds for a joint military force in the Sahel region of Africa.

The money will go towards the so-called G5 Sahel joint force, composed of troops from Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad.

The European Commission had already given €50 million, but announced last year that more would be needed to finance an effort to boost security throughout the region's border areas.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. Commission urges EU countries to pay more into budget
  2. Commission tells Macron to pick political side
  3. EU ties Brexit transition talks to divorce agreement
Commission tells Macron to pick political side

A European Commission paper calls on parties to show their colours before the May 2019 parliament elections, and to choose their successor to Juncker before the end of 2018.

Western Balkans and Brexit restart This Week

The EU Commission will unveil its strategy for the Western Balkans in an effort to keep the strategically important region close. It will be a busy week at the EP with geo-blocking – almost – coming to an end.

Rule of law and Catalonia on the agenda THIS WEEK

EU Commission president Juncker will meet Czech PM Babis to discuss migration quotas. He will also receive the Romanian president - just after Juncker warned Bucharest not to backtrack on fighting corruption.

ECB, Budget, EU elections This WEEK

EU leaders will gather to begin talking about the 2019 election process and the post-2020 budget, while eurozone finance ministers will ponder choosing the next European Central Bank deputy chief.

News in Brief

  1. Merkel: Nord Stream 2 pipeline poses 'no danger'
  2. Spanish king in Barcelona next week
  3. Turkey jails journalists for life
  4. Make budget cuts in farm and regional funds, the Dutch say
  5. UN: Hungary's anti-migration bill is 'assault on human rights'
  6. Journalist Deniz Yucel freed in Turkey
  7. New organic farming bill not ready until late spring
  8. Commissioner: Western Balkans in EU is 'obvious'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsUzbekistan: Investigate Torture of Journalist
  2. EPSUMovie Premiere: 'Up to The Last Drop' - 22 February, Brussels
  3. CESICESI@Noon on ‘Digitalisation & Future of Work: Social Protection For All?’ - March 7
  4. UNICEFExecutive Director's Committment to Tackling Sexual Exploitation and Abuse of Children
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region 2018: Facts, Figures and Rankings of the 74 Regions
  6. Mission of China to the EUDigital Economy Shaping China's Future, Over 30% of GDP
  7. Macedonian Human Rights Movement Int.Suing the Governments of Macedonia and Greece for Changing Macedonia's Name
  8. Dialogue PlatformBeyond the Errors in the War on Terror: How to Fight Global Militarism - 22 February
  9. Swedish EnterprisesHarnessing Globalization- at What Cost? Keynote Speaker Commissioner Malmström
  10. European Friends of ArmeniaSave The Date 28/02: “Nagorno-Karabakh & the EU: 1988-2018”
  11. European Heart NetworkSmart CAP is Triple Win for Economy, Environment and Health
  12. European Free AlllianceEFA Joined the Protest in Aiacciu to Solicit a Dialogue After the Elections

Latest News

  1. EU asks charities to explain anti-abuse measures
  2. ECB, Budget, EU elections This WEEK
  3. EU states stay mute on implementation of mercury bill
  4. Baltic states demand bigger EU budget
  5. Germany raises concerns over Hungary's 'Stop Soros' bills
  6. EU ties Brexit transition talks to divorce agreement
  7. EU divided over Western Balkan enlargement
  8. Facebook and Twitter weak on protecting users, says EU

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EPSUDrinking Water Directive Step Forward but Human Right to Water Not Recognized
  2. European Gaming & Betting AssociationGambling Operators File Data Protection Complaint Against Payment Block in Norway
  3. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Deep Concern Over Proposed Holocaust Law in Poland
  4. CECEConstruction Industry Gets Together to Discuss the Digital Revolution @ the EU Industry Days
  5. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Relations in the New Era
  6. European Free AlllianceEnd Discrimination of European Minorities - Sign the Minority Safepack Initiative
  7. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Diversity Shouldn’t Be Only a Slogan” Lorant Vincze (Fuen) Warns European Commission
  8. Dialogue PlatformWhat Can Christians Learn from a Global Islamic Movement?
  9. European Jewish CongressEJC President Warns Europe as Holocaust Memory Fades
  10. European Free AlllianceNo Justice From the Spanish Supreme Court Ruling
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Solutions for Sustainable Cities: New Grants Awarded for Branding Projects
  12. Mission of China to the EUTrade Between China, Belt and Road Countries up 15%

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersOresund Inspires Other EU Border Regions to Work Together to Generate Growth
  2. Mission of China to the EUTrade Between China, Belt and Road Countries up 15%
  3. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Calls on EU to Sanction Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Expel Ambassadors
  4. ILGA EuropeFreedom of Movement and Same-Sex Couples in Romania – Case Update!
  5. EU2017EEEstonia Completes First EU Presidency, Introduced New Topics to the Agenda
  6. Bio-Based IndustriesLeading the Transition Towards a Post-Petroleum Society
  7. ACCAWelcomes the Start of the New Bulgarian Presidency
  8. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li and President Tusk Stress Importance of Ties at ASEM Summit
  9. EU2017EEVAT on Electronic Commerce: New Rules Adopted
  10. European Jewish CongressChair of EU Parliament Working Group on Antisemitism Condemns Wave of Attacks
  11. Counter BalanceA New Study Challenges the Infrastructure Mega Corridors Agenda
  12. Dialogue PlatformThe Gülen Community: Who to Believe - Politicians or Actions?" by Thomas Michel