Friday

22nd Jun 2018

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

Migration row at centre of EU summit This Week

  • Merkel will be looking for a way out of her own political crisis at the EU summit (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

By

An ever-deepening row over how to handle migration in Europe that goes to the core of EU integration and a coalition crisis in Germany exacerbates the split among member states ahead of an EU summit next week.

The week will kick off with a hangover from Sunday's (24 June) "mini-summit" where chancellor Angela Merkel will seek assurances from frontline countries Italy and Greece that Germany could return asylum seekers first registered in those countries without it triggering a wave of unilateral moves from other EU countries.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... our join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our full coverage of the upcoming European summit this month. Moving closer together or splitting apart in troubled times?

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Italy pushed back an initial statement prepared to end the summit, as it insists that arrivals and illegal migration has to be tackled as well, not only Germany's concerns over secondary movement.

The ad hoc 'mini-summit' (or "informal working meeting", in EU parlance) also irked European Council president Donald Tusk, who has been traveling across the bloc to secure a consensus on "disembarkations platforms" designed to keep asylum seekers out of the EU as they lodge their request, and on distributing refugees already in the EU among the countries.

All EU leaders will then gather in Brussels on Thursday (28 June) for a two-day summit to haggle over migration again.

The summit will also deal will trade issues in the face of the commercial tit-for-tat prompted by US president Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminium.

It will give the leaders a first chance to discuss the EU's long-term budget as proposed by the EU Commission in May. Leaders are also expected to roll over sanctions against Russia.

Eurozone reform will also be on the agenda, with leaders expected to give guidelines for discussions on transforming the European Stability Mechanism into a kind of EU monetary fund, establishing a stabilisation mechanism and an unemployment fund to help crisis-hit countries.

The will also talk about the eurozone budget, pushed by French president Emannuel Macron and accepted by Angela Merkel.

EU-27 leaders will also take stock of the Brexit negotiations and expected to warn of the possibility of the UK crashing out as it struggles to solve the Irish border issue.

Both the EU and the UK want to keep the border open in Northern Ireland, but that proves to be difficult, as it will become the bloc's new external border.

Defence

Before the leaders meet, foreign ministers will meet on Monday (25 June) and discuss defence cooperation, the defence funds proposed in the new long-term EU budget.

The ministers will also discuss EU-Nato cooperation with Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg.

EU affairs ministers on Tuesday (26 June) will discuss Brexit issues, focusing on what has so far been agreed in the withdrawal agreement and the Irish border question.

Ministers will also discuss enlargement and the EU commission' assessment of the candidate countries.

Poland in the spotlight

Ministers will also hear from Poland's EU affairs minister Konrad Szymanski, who – under an unprecedented Article 7 sanctions procedure – will outline his country's response to the commission's concerns over the rule of law and judicial independence.

Each member state will have the opportunity to ask two questions from Szymanksi on specific issues concerning the judiciary.

Vice president Frans Timmermans has stepped up efforts to put pressure on Poland, which has been reluctant to amend its judicial reform significantly based on the commission's recommendations.

The "hearing" on Tuesday comes as Poland's Supreme Court is expected to be reshuffled on 3 July, when several judges will be forced to retire under the new rules.

On Monday (25 June), the European Parliament's civil liberties committee will vote on the report by Green MEP Judith Sargentini on Hungary, in which the committee – supported by several other committees – will call for the triggering of Article 7 sanctions procedure against premier Viktor Orban's government.

A vote in the plenary is expected in September.

MEPs will follow up Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's presentation to the EP leadership with a hearing with Facebook officials on Monday (25 June) to talk further about preventing misuse of personal data.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. Merkel and Juncker's mini-summit risks fiasco
  2. Merkel, Macron in pre-summit pledge on migration, eurozone
  3. Poland urged to halt 'purge' of top court
  4. How Italy's government might hijack EU migration policy
Poland urged to halt 'purge' of top court

Next month Supreme Court judges could be removed in Poland - due to a controversial reform seen as a judicial purge by a government that wants to control the courts. The European Commission wants Warsaw to act now.

Investigation

How Italy's government might hijack EU migration policy

Matteo Salvini promises to send record numbers of migrants packing. However, that quickly comes up against the cost, logistics, and diplomacy, of how such a threat would be carried out - and the price for the EU as a whole.

Greece and Merkel's fate top This WEEK

Eurozone ministers are expected to give the green light to the final disbursement of aid to Greece and agree on measures to help with its debt burden. Meanwhile, the government in Berlin is shaken by Bavarian rebels over migration.

Dutch debate on EU agenda This WEEK

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte will debate the future of the EU with MEPs and with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasburg on Wednesday.

Greece and creditors proclaim 'end of crisis'

After late-night talks, the Eurogroup agreed on a €15bn disbursement and debt relief measures for Greece, while setting out a tight monitoring when the bailout ends in August.

News in Brief

  1. Venice Commission: Hungary should repeal NGO law
  2. Trump threatens to slap 20 percent tariff on EU cars
  3. EU closes deficit procedure against France
  4. Romania's ruling party leader gets jail sentence
  5. EU states defer individual decisions on asylum reforms
  6. Commission opens case on Qatar gas flow
  7. EU adopts posted workers directive
  8. EU leaders to call for 'coordinated plan' on AI

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  2. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMHRMI Launches Lawsuits Against Individuals and Countries Involved in Changing Macedonia's Name
  3. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  4. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  6. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  8. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  10. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  11. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network

Latest News

  1. Migration row at centre of EU summit This Week
  2. Merkel's woes cast shadow on EU's future
  3. Europe's tech race - trying to keep pace with US and China
  4. Merkel and Juncker's mini-summit risks fiasco
  5. Greece and creditors proclaim 'end of crisis'
  6. How a US firm pushed for EU €2.1trn pension fund
  7. Commission defends Africa migrant plan ahead of summit
  8. Bavaria hijacks EU migration talks

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  2. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  4. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  5. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  6. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  7. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  9. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and Reconciliation Is a Process That Takes Decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  10. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up
  11. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  12. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us