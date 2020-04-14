After the deal brokered among EU finances ministers on how to mitigate the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic, it will be up to EU leaders to sign it off and give guidance on new plans.

EU leaders will not meet virtually until 23 April to sign off the finance ministers' proposals, which include allowing countries to use the EU's rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) for health related costs.

Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno has sent a letter to EU Council president Charles Michel detailing the proposals.

The European Commission, on Wednesday (15 April), will call on member states to coordinate their lockdown exit strategy.

The commission is set to announce a "roadmap to exit" the lockdown, as introducing measures lacked coordination, but it remains to be seen if EU countries will coordinate better this time.

The European Parliament will hold its second plenary under lockdown on Thursday and Friday (16-17 April).

On Thursday, MEPs will debate how to combat the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences, and they are also expected to approve a commission move to provide €3bn from the EU budget to member states' health sectors.

MEPs are expected to postpone by one year the entry into force of new rules on the production of medical devices.

MEPs are also set to sign off an aid package of €100m to Albania to support the post-earthquake reconstruction in the country.

On Tuesday, justice commissioner Didier Reynders participates in a webinar organised by Green MEP Daniel Freund on the rule of law mechanism.

The same day Reyners will also participate in an online event organised by the European Policy Center (EPC) on the pandemic and its effect on liberal democracy in the EU.

EU ministers will also be discussing different aspects of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, EU ministers of education will hold a video conference on the impact of the pandemic on education.

On Wednesday, EU health ministers will also meet online to discuss measures.

On Thursday, EU trade ministers will hold a video conference on the impact of the outbreak on trade relations and global value chains.

On Friday, health commissioner Stella Kyriakides holds a videoconference with representatives of the pharmaceutical and medical devices industries.

Over the weekend she will participate in a videoconference with G20 health ministers.