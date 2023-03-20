Monday

20th Mar 2023

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

EU summit zooms in on global roles This WEEK

  • EU leaders are seeking to keep up with the US and China economically, while also pushing ahead with a green and digital transition of their economies (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

Listen to article

EU leaders are set to meet on Thursday and Friday (23-24 March) in Brussels for their regular March summit.

Competitiveness is expected be on the top of their agenda after the EU Commission rolled out last week a series of proposals to boost the bloc's capacity in green tech.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The EU seeks to keep up with the US and China economically, while also pushing ahead with a green and digital transition of its economies.

At the summit, they are also set to discuss migration, which is once again becoming a top priority for EU leaders.

Before leaders get together, foreign ministers are set to meet on Monday (20 March) with a focus on Russia's war on Ukraine. Ministers are expected to join defence ministers in the afternoon.

On Tuesday (21 March), EU affairs ministers are expected to meet.

Besides hammering out the details for the EU summit later in the week, they will green light some decisions to make the EU-UK agreement on post-Brexit trade agreement work.

Ministers are also set to hold a discussion on key rule-of-law developments in Slovakia, Finland, Belgium, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic as part of a regular debate on this.

Something officials and diplomats will watch closely on Monday (20 March) is Chinese president Xi Jinping's visit to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

There has been concern over what role China intends to play exactly in the conflict, as Politico reported Chinese companies have sent Russian entities 1,000 assault rifles and other equipment.

At the same time, apparently Western officials encouraged XI to have a phone call with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky after the Moscow trip, as Beijing's seeks to play a part in brokering peace.

In the European Parliament, Dmitry Muratov, 2021 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and editor in chief of Russian independent daily Novaya Gazeta will be the guest of the special committee on foreign interference on Tuesday (21 March).

Transparency and repair

MEPs on Wednesday (22 March) on the budget control committee will discuss how the EU Commission controls the use of the almost €800bn Covid-19 recovery fund.

They are expected to discuss a report of the European Court of Auditors which points out that accountability gaps remain at EU level. The next day the committee is set to focus on how to prevent EU funds from ending up with individuals or companies tied to the EU-Russia sanctions lists.

Still on Thursday (23 March), the parliament's home affairs committee is set to discuss the so-called milestones — the conditions that Poland's Law and Justice party-led government must meet in order to unlock EU funds from the recovery fund.

MEPs are expected to debate the referral of the planned changes of the Supreme Court to the politicised Constitutional Tribunal.

And the EU Commission on Wednesday is set to roll out plans for the so-called right to repair, which seeks to make it easier and cheaper for consumers to fix their products. It would also require manufacturers to share repair information, provide tools, and supply parts.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. Europeans can live with longer war if Ukraine wins, report finds
  2. 'The race is on', EU Commission warns on green tech
  3. What China's gamble to back Moscow means for EU
  4. EU launches critical raw materials act
'The race is on', EU Commission warns on green tech

The EU Commission is expected to detail its plans on Thursday as part of the Net-Zero Industry Act on industrial incentives, and the Critical Raw Materials Act, which seeks to reduce EU over-reliance on China.

Opinion

What China's gamble to back Moscow means for EU

Failure to urgently reconsider its support for Russia's war will further damage China's relations with the West and the global community, which would ultimately be disastrous for its economy and international standing. However, China could still choose another path.

EU launches critical raw materials act

The EU presented its strategy to ensure access to critical raw materials needed for clean technologies. No country should supply more than 65 percent of any key material. Currently, China dominates almost all rare earth metal markets.

Green acts and data flow in focus This WEEK

Economic ministers set to talk about the reform of the economic governance and even agree on conclusions. The EU Commission is also expected to come with several proposals on supporting the greening of the economy.

Opinion

Why the EU double standards on mental help for asylum seekers?

In many EU member states, access to services is dependent on successful refugee status determination. Until then, asylum seekers may not be able to get housing, education, or jobs and can also face significant barriers to receiving psychosocial support.

Latest News

  1. 'Forever chemicals' industry hit by perfect storm
  2. EU summit zooms in on global roles This WEEK
  3. EU launches 'Hydrogen Bank' — but what is it?
  4. MEPs probing spyware 'stonewalled' by EU states
  5. Why the EU double standards on mental help for asylum seekers?
  6. 'Bravery has no gender', Ukrainian Nobel winner says
  7. Innovation and politics: an intertwined relationship
  8. Most Frontex deportations to take place from Germany, Italy

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ways to prevent gender-based violence
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Economic gender equality now! Nordic ways to close the pension gap
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Pushing back the push-back - Nordic solutions to online gender-based violence
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: The Nordics are ready to push for gender equality
  5. Promote UkraineInvitation to the National Demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine on 25.02.2023
  6. Azerbaijan Embassy9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us