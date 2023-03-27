Monday

27th Mar 2023

Finnish elections and Hungary's Nato vote in focus This WEEK

By

Listen to article

While Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin might be popular internationally, she will have to face a tough fight at the end of the week to retain her job.

Voters in Finland will head to the ballot on Sunday (2 April) with the top political parties neck-and-neck in polls.

According to a survey published last week, the rightwing opposition National Coalition Party held a narrow lead with 20.8 percent, while the hard right Finns Party and Marin's Social Democrats shared second place, both at 19.3 percent, Reuters reported.

Back in Brussels, on Tuesday (28 March), EU energy ministers ministers will seek a common position on the gas and hydrogen package, including on proposals for internal market rules for renewables, natural gases and hydrogen.

The ministers are also expected to hold their first political debate on the EU Commission's proposal to revise the EU electricity market design.

Money talks

In the meantime, the commission is expected to respond to Hungarian proposals on judicial reforms, which aim to unblock billions of euros of funds held up because of rule of law and corruption concerns.

On Thursday (30 March), MEPs will debate and vote on the latest commission report on respect for core EU values across member states.

MEPs are expected to note that the rule of law is deteriorating in the EU.

By the way, Hungarian MPs are set to vote on Finland's Nato membership ratification on Monday (27 March) — but Sweden's bid would be decided on "later", Hungarian officials said last week.

Hungary has been holding off the vote — along with Turkey — on Sweden's and Finland's membership in the military alliance, first citing scheduling issues, and recently pointing to earlier Swedish and Finnish criticism of Hungary's rule of law.

Pay up

The European Parliament is holding a mini-plenary in Brussels, where MEPs will quiz EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel on the leaders' summit that took place last week.

On Thursday, MEPs are set to approve an agreement with EU countries on pay transparency which helps to boost gender pay equality.

The new legislation requires EU companies to disclose information that makes it easier for those working for the same employer to compare salaries.

MEPs will on Thursday will vote on new rules to ensure that products in the EU, whether sold online or in traditional shops, comply with the highest safety requirements.

The internal market committee is set to quiz the commission on the implementation of the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the safety of consumers on big platforms, and specifically TikTok and Twitter.

On Tuesday afternoon, MEPs on the home affairs committee are expected to vote on an agreement on the new European Migration Pact.

Finland restricts Russian tourist visas

Russian citizens were circumventing the European airspace ban by driving to Helsinki airport, which was being used as a hub to fly to other tourist destinations. Finland is now restricting those border crossings.

EU starts unprecedented rule-of-law probe against Hungary

The so-called conditionality mechanism has been invoked, for the first time in EU history, over long-standing concerns of corruption, amid allegations Viktor Orbán's allies syphoned off EU money, and over how Budapest ignored commission concerns.

EU summit zooms in on global roles This WEEK

Competitiveness is expected be on the top of the agenda of EU leaders after the EU Commission last week rolled out a series of proposals to boost the bloc's capacity in green tech.

Green acts and data flow in focus This WEEK

Economic ministers set to talk about the reform of the economic governance and even agree on conclusions. The EU Commission is also expected to come with several proposals on supporting the greening of the economy.

Editorial

Okay, alright, AI might be useful after all

Large Language Models could give the powers trained data-journalists wield, to regular boring journalists like me — who don't know how to use Python. And that makes me tremendously excited, to be honest.

Opinion

EU's new critical raw materials act could be a recipe for conflict

Solar panels, wind-turbines, electric vehicle batteries and other green technologies require minerals including aluminium, cobalt and lithium — which are mined in some of the most conflict-riven nations on earth, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea, and Kazakhstan.

  
