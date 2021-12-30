Who will become Italy's next president?

In the heart of Rome, the Quirinal has been Italy's most important palace for centuries. First, as the residence of the popes, then of the House of Savoy, and since 1946 it has been the seat of the presidency of the republic. In recent years, it has once again become Italy's temple of power.

Italy is a parliamentary republic: the post-fascist constitution of 1947 is wary of an over-powerful head of state or government.

But with the nationwide investigation into political corrupti...