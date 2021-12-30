Ad
euobserver
Italy's president Sergio Mattarella needs a successor. In January, the country's representatives will decide who will become the new "king of the Quirinale" (Photo: Quirinale)

Analysis

Who will become Italy's next president?

by Valentina Saini, Venice,

In the heart of Rome, the Quirinal has been Italy's most important palace for centuries. First, as the residence of the popes, then of the House of Savoy, and since 1946 it has been the seat of the presidency of the republic. In recent years, it has once again become Italy's temple of power.

Italy is a parliamentary republic: the post-fascist constitution of 1947 is wary of an over-powerful head of state or government.

But with the nationwide investigation into political corrupti...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Analysis

Author Bio

Valentina Saini is a freelance journalist specialising in Italian social issues and politics, gender issues and the Middle East and North Africa region.

Related articles

'Wife, or mistress?' The Salvini-Berlusconi hook-up
Italy on edge as neo-fascists stir violence
Why Draghi could be a two-term prime-minister
Italy's president Sergio Mattarella needs a successor. In January, the country's representatives will decide who will become the new "king of the Quirinale" (Photo: Quirinale)

Tags

Analysis

Author Bio

Valentina Saini is a freelance journalist specialising in Italian social issues and politics, gender issues and the Middle East and North Africa region.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections