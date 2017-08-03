WWII: Poland to open new front in EU clash

The Polish government is preparing to claim World War II reparations from Germany, opening a new front in its clash with the EU establishment.

Arkadiusz Mularczyk, an MP from Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party, announced the move on Wednesday (2 August) amid national commemorations of the Warsaw uprising in 1944.

Nazi forces killed over 200,000 Polish civilians in 1944 (Photo: Marcin Lachowicz)

He told the Polish new agency, Pap, that parliament would conclude a legal analysis of the claim by 11 August, describing the initiative as Poland’s “moral duty”.

Ryszard Czarnecki, a Law and Justice MEP, said: “If Jews have gotten compensation - and rightly so - for loss of property, why shouldn't we also make claims?”.

The former Communist regime in Poland formally waived WWII claims from Germany, but Antoni Macierewicz, the Polish defence minister, said on Tuesday that this commitment was invalid because it was made by a “Soviet puppet state.”

He said Nazi Germany’s slaughter of more than 200,000 Polish civilians in the Warsaw uprising was “genocidal” and that “the only thing the Germans can do in this case is try to … repay their terrible debt to the Polish nation”.

The Law and Justice party chief, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, also spoke out on the issue.

He told Radio Maryja, a right wing broadcaster, earlier this week that the “Polish government is preparing itself for a historical counteroffensive”.

"We are talking here about huge sums and also about the fact that Germany for many years refused to take responsibility for World War II,” he said.

It is not the first time that Kaczynski has used WWII history in EU politics.

He said in his time as Polish prime minister in 2007 that Poland should have more votes in the EU Council to take account of the 3 million Poles and 3 million Polish jews that Nazi Germany exterminated.

That failed to alter the EU’s Lisbon Treaty and caused a political stink.

The new WWII claim comes in the context of a wider Law and Justice clash with the EU establishment.

The European Commission has threatened to impose EU Council voting sanctions and fines on Poland over its judicial reforms and its refusal to respect Council votes.

The Commission triggered its so called Rule of Law procedure against Warsaw after Law and Justice tried to seize control over Poland’s constitutional tribunal and wider judicial appointments.

Poland’s refusal to obey an EU court order to stop logging in the primeval Bialowierza forest would also be taken into account in the potential sanctions, the Commission said in Brussels on Wednesday.

The EU fines could come after Poland refused to take in asylum seekers from Greece or Italy despite being outvoted on binding quotas.

Kaczynski’s vendetta against European Council chief and former Polish leader, Donald Tusk, has also contributed to the nasty atmosphere.

Tusk will, once again, answer a prosecutor’s questions in Warsaw on Thursday over his alleged collusion with Russia in the 2010 Smolensk air disaster in which Kaczynski’s twin brother and the then Polish president, Lech Kaczynski, lost his life.

The German government reacted to news of the Law and Justice campaign on Wednesday by saying that the subject of WWII claims was closed.

Germany "has made significant reparations for general war damage, including to Poland, and is still paying significant compensation for Nazi wrongdoing,” Ulrike Demmer, a government spokeswoman said.

The ruling Syriza party in Greece has also claimed billions in WWII debts from Germany as part of its EU bailout negotiations, but to little avail.

The Italian supreme court ruled 10 years ago that Germany should compensate relatives of victims of a Nazi massacre in 1944, but Germany did not pay out.

Erika Steinbach, a politician from German chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU party, back in 2007 had called for Poland to compensate Germans who were expelled from Polish territory after the war ended, but Merkel forced her project off the rails.