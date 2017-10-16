Monday

16th Oct 2017

  1. News
  2. Beyond Brussels

Catalan leader ignores Madrid on independence question

  • Puigdemont replied to Madrid's question via a letter that did not address the main issue (Photo: Premsa SantCugat)

By

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has not answered the Spanish government's question on whether he declared independence last week.

In a letter sent to Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy on Monday (16 October), Puigdemont called for dialogue, but did not shed light on a confusing declaration last Tuesday (10 October).

  • Tensions between the Catalan and Spanish governments have been high since a 1 October independence referendum, declared illegal by the Spanish constitutional court (Photo: Matthias Oesterle/ZUMA Wire/dpa)

Puigdemont had said the north-western Spanish region "has won the right to be independent" at the 1 October referendum, but immediately suspended the independence declaration.

The vote had been declared illegal by Spain's constitutional court, but Catalonia went ahead with it anyway.

While less than half of the Catalan voters showed up, those who did supported independence en masse.

Following Puigdemont's speech, Rajoy said the Catalan regional government should clarify if independence has been declared.

If it confirmed it had, that would be reason for Madrid to suspend regional rule and take over control over the region.

Puigdemont had until Monday 10AM to reply.

He did so in a letter that was published by Spanish press around 8.30AM. However, the letter did not answer Rajoy's main question.

It did include several calls for dialogue.

"Our offer for a dialogue is sincere and honest," Puigdemont wrote.

By not clearly answering the question, Puigdemont is continuing to not choose between the two options.

While Madrid is tugging Puigdemont one way, some of his allies want him to move the other way.

Pro-independence party CUP on Sunday said in a letter to Puigdemont that the time had come to unilaterally declare independence.

Relations between Catalonia and the central state have turned sour over the referendum, which saw police brutality that left hundreds of people injured.

Meanwhile, the EU is continuing to shun a role as mediator, something which Puigdemont has asked for.

But on Friday, EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said that as long as it is only one side – i.e. Puigdemont – asking for mediation, accepting such an offer "will lead to serious disruptions in the EU".

"I am very concerned because the life in communities seems to be so difficult," Juncker said according to the Guardian.

"But if you allow – and it is not up to us of course – but if Catalonia is to become independent, other people will do the same. I don't like that. I don't like to have a euro in 15 years that will be 100 different states. It is difficult enough with 17 states. With many more states it will be impossible," he added.

Site Section

  1. Beyond Brussels

Related stories

  1. Spanish PM opens small window for talks
  2. Catalonia crisis tears at fabric of EU
  3. Catalan leader postpones independence
  4. Catalonia has legal grounds and legitimacy to be its own state
Spanish PM opens small window for talks

Rajoy opened up to a possible reform of Spain's regional system, while threatening to suspend Catalonia's autonomy if the region's leaders confirm Wednesday's declaration of independence.

Catalan leader postpones independence

Carles Puigdemont said that Catalonia "has won the right to be independent" but suspended any unilateral declaration of independence in a plea for dialogue.

Defenders of Spain's unity fight back

Hundreds of thousands demonstrated over the weekend against Catalonia's independence and for a dialogue between Madrid and Barcelona, while pressure is mounting on Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont not to declare independence.

Czech election stalemate on joining euro

Whilst committed to joining the euro in theory, most Czech parties seem to be stonewalling on 'when' in the run-up to the 20-21 October election - and Andrej Babis, favourite to be prime minister, has ruled it out.

News in Brief

  1. Madrid gives new deadline to Catalan leader
  2. EU calls for immediate end to Myanmar violence
  3. EU 'not considering alternatives' to Iran deal
  4. Second chance for Schulz as SPD wins Lower Saxony
  5. UK businesses' Brexit worries ease slightly
  6. Macron denies 'president of rich' tag in first TV interview
  7. Kurz wins Austria election: exit poll
  8. EU to respect Iran deal despite US threat to end it

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. CES - Silicones EuropeIn Health Care, Silicones Are the Frontrunner. And That's a Good Thing!
  2. EU2017EEEuropean Space Week 2017 in Tallinn from November 3-9. Register Now!
  3. European Entrepreneurs CEA-PMEMobiliseSME Exchange Programme Open Doors for 400 Companies Across Europe
  4. CECEE-Privacy Regulation – Hands off M2M Communication!
  5. ILGA-EuropeHealth4LGBTI: Reducing Health Inequalities Experienced by LGBTI People
  6. EU2017EEEHealth: A Tool for More Equal Health
  7. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism a Key Driver for Job Creation and Enhanced Competitiveness
  8. CECENon-Harmonised Homologation of Mobile Machinery Costs € 90 Million per Year
  9. ILGA-EuropeMass Detention of Azeri LGBTI People - the LGBTI Community Urgently Needs Your Support
  10. European Free AllianceCatalans Have Won the Right to Have an Independent State
  11. ECR GroupBrexit: Delaying the Start of Negotiations Is Not a Solution
  12. EU2017EEPM Ratas in Poland: "We Enjoy the Fruits of European Cooperation Thanks to Solidarity"