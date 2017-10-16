Monday

16th Oct 2017

  1. News
  2. Beyond Brussels

Malta shocked after car bomb kills crusading journalist

  • Caruana Galizia leaves behind three sons and her husband (Photo: facebook.com)

By

Daphne Caruana Galizia, an influential Maltese journalist, was killed by a car bomb on Monday (16 October) in what Malta's leader called a "black day for freedom of expression."

The blast, at about 3pm near her home in Bidjina, tore apart her Peugeot 108 and threw her body from the vehicle.

The 53-year old columnist, investigator, and activist, was best known as a fierce critic of Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat.

Her revelations that Muscat's wife and cabinet members had secret offshore accounts prompted snap elections on the island in June.

But she had also published fraud allegations against the opposition Labour Party.

Muscat, speaking on TV on Monday, said: "Everyone knows Ms Caruana Galizia was a harsh critic of mine, both politically and personally, but nobody can justify this barbaric act in any way".

"Everyone has the right to write and say what they want in this country," he said.

He vowed to bring her killer to justice and called for national unity, saying: "In these moments, when the country is shocked by such a vicious attack, I call on everyone to measure their words, to not pass judgement and to show solidarity".

Roberta Metsola, an MEP from the Labour Party, called the murder "truly the darkest day for democracy in a generation".

Shock

Caruana Galizia wrote a hard-hitting blog on politics.

She was also a columnist for The Sunday Times of Malta and The Malta Independent and had contributed articles to EUobserver.

Maltese broadcaster TVM said she had reported a death threat to the police 15 days ago.

In February, a special envoy from the OSCE, a European democracy watchdog, also urged Malta to "ensure that journalists" like her could do their work "without being intimidated or threatened."

Caruana Galizia leaves behind three children and her husband.

"She herself would never have thought that it could have ended this way," Matthew Lowell, a political consultant in Malta who knew her socially, told EUobserver.

"She was very strong willed, very determined. She never shied away from speaking her mind, but she was also very caring - the mother of three sons," Lowell said.

Sensitive case

Lowell, who works for Binda Consulting International, said the partisan nature of Maltese politics meant that only an independent body could handle the crime.

"The Maltese government should have no option but to bring in an independent investigator to look at the case", he said.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in Washington, which worked with her son, also paid tribute to her.

It said she "has been at the forefront of important investigations in the public interest and has exposed offshore dealings of prominent political figures in Malta."

"The ICIJ calls upon the Maltese authorities to investigate the murder and bring the perpetrators to justice," it said.

Site Section

  1. Beyond Brussels

Related stories

  1. Malta PM calls snap election over offshore scandal
  2. The heated life of Malta's politics

Focus

The heated life of Malta's politics

While the smallest EU state has been commended in Brussels for its smooth presidency of the Council, domestic politics are characterised by heated polarisation with accusations and insults often being traded.

Spanish PM opens small window for talks

Rajoy opened up to a possible reform of Spain's regional system, while threatening to suspend Catalonia's autonomy if the region's leaders confirm Wednesday's declaration of independence.

Czech election stalemate on joining euro

Whilst committed to joining the euro in theory, most Czech parties seem to be stonewalling on 'when' in the run-up to the 20-21 October election - and Andrej Babis, favourite to be prime minister, has ruled it out.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsEU Should Seek Concrete Commitments From Azerbaijan at Human Rights Dialogue
  2. European Jewish CongressEJC Calls for New Austrian Government to Exclude Extremist Freedom Party
  3. CES - Silicones EuropeIn Health Care, Silicones Are the Frontrunner. And That's a Good Thing!
  4. EU2017EEEuropean Space Week 2017 in Tallinn from November 3-9. Register Now!
  5. European Entrepreneurs CEA-PMEMobiliseSME Exchange Programme Open Doors for 400 Companies Across Europe
  6. CECEE-Privacy Regulation – Hands off M2M Communication!
  7. ILGA-EuropeHealth4LGBTI: Reducing Health Inequalities Experienced by LGBTI People
  8. EU2017EEEHealth: A Tool for More Equal Health
  9. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism a Key Driver for Job Creation and Enhanced Competitiveness
  10. CECENon-Harmonised Homologation of Mobile Machinery Costs € 90 Million per Year
  11. ILGA-EuropeMass Detention of Azeri LGBTI People - the LGBTI Community Urgently Needs Your Support
  12. European Free AllianceCatalans Have Won the Right to Have an Independent State