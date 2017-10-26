Thursday

26th Oct 2017

  1. News
  2. Beyond Brussels

Catalan leader spurns regional elections

  • Carles Puigdemont argued that there was "no guarantee that justifies the convocation of elections." (Photo: president.cat)

By

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has rejected calling new elections in Catalonia and put the blame for the continuing deadlock on the Spanish government's "irresponsibility".

In an= short address in the Palau de la Generalitat, the Catalan government's building in Barcelona, Puigdemont said there was "no guarantee that justifies the convocation of elections."

He said it was "impossible" to organise a vote.

Puigdemont said he wanted to avoid the application of article 155 of the Spanish constitution, under which the Spanish government would suspend Catalonia's autonomy, but that he had received no "responsible answer" from the Popular Party, the party of Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy.

Rajoy has called on Puigdemont to call regional elections as a way to avoid the application of article 155.

Puigdemont's address had first been planned for 1.30pm then postponed to 2.30pm, before being suspended and rescheduled for 5pm.

Until late in the afternoon, it was expected that the Catalan leader would call local elections for 20 December.

But he apparently came under pressure from allies and members of his PDeCat party, with some members of the Catalan parliament announcing that they would quit if he went ahead.

He said instead that it would be up to the Catalan parliament to decide how to respond to any decision to trigger article 155.

The parliament was due to meet later on Thursday, with a formal declaration of independence as one of the options.

Just after Puigdemont's address, the Spanish senate started to discuss the plan to apply article 155 that was presented by the government last Saturday.

A vote is planned on Friday to adopt the plan.

"We are fulfilling a legal, democratic and judicial obligation," deputy prime minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said at the opening of the debate.

She said that the "political conflict" between Madrid and Barcelona was not due to separatism but due to a "show of irresponsibility that has increased the same way that intolerance has increased."

She said that Puigdemont was the one who had refused dialogue.

Site Section

  1. Beyond Brussels

Related stories

  1. Catalan MPs weigh independence declaration
  2. Spain points at elections as exit to Catalan crisis
  3. Spanish and Catalan leaders continue stand-off
Catalan MPs weigh independence declaration

A crucial week is ahead in Catalonia as its leaders decide whether to declare independence - an illegal move according to the Spanish government – or yield to pressure from Madrid.

Spain points at elections as exit to Catalan crisis

Spanish political leaders called on Catalan separatists to organise regional elections as a way to avoid emergency measures due to be taken on Thursday. That's "not on the table", a Catalan official replied.

Catalan MPs weigh independence declaration

A crucial week is ahead in Catalonia as its leaders decide whether to declare independence - an illegal move according to the Spanish government – or yield to pressure from Madrid.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. CES - Silicones EuropeSilicones - Enabling the Next Big Leap in Prosthetics and Health
  2. EU2017EEEstonia's Unique E-Health: Thousands of Data Fields, One Personal Health Record
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina Launches First Direct Train From Weihai to Duisburg, Germany
  4. Unesda Soft Drinks EuropeWhy We're Taking Sugary Drinks Out of EU Schools
  5. Martens CentreRegistrations for Economic Ideas Forum 2017 Now Open! November 7, Brussels
  6. Centre Maurits CoppietersMedia Landscapes: Is a National Communication Agenda Possible?
  7. URBACTCities United by Love of Good Food
  8. EU2017EEOver 100 European Organisations Address Digital Innovation in Healthcare
  9. A Soul for EuropeWho Assumes Responsibility for Europe? Conference on 10-11 November in Berlin
  10. Martens CentreI Say Europe, You Say...? Interview With EU Commission VP Jyrki Katainen
  11. Mission of China to the EUPresident Xi Jinping Proposes Stronger Global Security Governance at Interpol Assembly
  12. European Friends of ArmeniaEU Engagement Could Contribute to Lasting Peace in Nagorno-Karabakh