Monday

30th Oct 2017

Ex-Catalan leader in mystery Brussels trip

  • Puigdemont was said to be in a "discrete and secure place." (Photo: Premsa SantCugat)

By

The Catalan crisis took a bizarre twist on Monday (29 October), when the dismissed region's leader went to Brussels in what was described as an attempt to look for political asylum.

Carles Puigdemont flew to Belgium's capital with five former members of the region's government, in order to meet politicians from the Flemish nationalist N-VA party.

According to El Periodico, a Catalan daily, the group drove from Barcelona to Marseille, in France, where they took a plane to Brussels.

Spanish media said that Puigdemont and his allies were trying to request political protection in Belgium.

Contacted by EUobserver, sources close to the N-VA declined to comment on the visit. Catalan sources in Brussels said they knew nothing about it.

Catalan sources told a journalist from the local TV3 channel that Puigdemont was in a "discrete and secure place."

An N-VA spokesman told journalists waiting outside the party's headquarters in Brussels that the Catalan politician was "definitely not here".

He said that the party had not invited Puigdemont.

Puigdemont's travel came a day after Belgium secretary of state for asylum, N-VA's Theo Francken said on Sunday that it was "not unrealistic" that some Catalans could ask for asylum in Belgium.

"When you look at the situation, the repression from Madrid and the prison sentences that people risk, you wonder whether there will be a fair trial," he told the VRT, the Flemish public media.

Belgian prime minister Charles Michel, a liberal politician who leads a coalition that includes Flemish nationalists, later asked Francken "not to pour oil on fire."

Puigdemont and his former ministers also left Spain the day the country's general prosecutor charged them with rebellion, sedition and embezzlement over last Friday's unilateral declaration of independence.

All members of the former Catalan government, as well as parliament speaker Carme Forcadell and other parliament leaders were also charged.

'Absolute desperation'

Puigdemont's Brussels trip is a "demonstration of the most absolute desperation," said Fernando Martinez-Maillo, the general coordinator of the ruling Popular Party in Madrid.

He added that the former leader had "freedom of movement to go to Brussels and come back", while sources at the interior ministry told El Periodico that the most important was that Puigdemont was not in his office.

Puigdemont and his government were dismissed Friday evening, when the Spanish government started to apply article 155 of the Spanish constitution that allows it to take over Catalonia's administration.

The leader called on Saturday for a "democratic opposition to the application of article 155", and vowed to "continue working to fulfil the democratic mandates" and "build a free country."

But the separatists leaders on Monday appeared to accept Madrid's takeover.

On Monday morning, Puigdemont posted a picture of the Palau de la Generalitat, the Catalan government's building, with a caption saying "Bon dia" (Hello), but he was probably already on his way to Brussels.

Only one former minister, Josep Rull, in charge of territories, went to his office despite being dismissed. He left quickly to attend a meeting of his PdeCAT party.

Forcadell, for her part, cancelled a session of the Catalan parliament planned on Tuesday because the assembly "has been dissolved."

'No fear' of elections

The parliament dissolution was decided on Friday by the Spanish government, which called elections on 21 December.

  In another sign that Catalan pro-independence are accepting the situation, two of the outgoing ruling coaltion, left-wing ERC and Puigdemont's own liberal PdeCat party, said that they will take part in the vote.

"We have no fear of the ballot boxes, Mariano Rajoy. We will see each other there," PdeCAT's Marta Pascal said, adding that the party accepted the vote in order to "defend Catalan institutions".

In Brussels, Catalonia's representative Amadeu Altafaj said that he has been "discharged" of his position "as part of the measures taken by the Spanish government last Friday."

In a letter seen by EUobserver, he said that "Europe should always contribute to finding solutions and fostering dialogue."

Asked by EUobserver, Altajaf denied media reports that he helped organise Puigdemont's trip to Brussels. He said he no longer worked "in no way for the [Catalan] government".

Catalonia's delegation remained open, with all its staff working normally, as the region's administration is still running, a source told the website.

Related stories

  1. Spain 'takes back control' of Catalan government
  2. Spain and Catalonia reach point of no return
Spain 'takes back control' of Catalan government

Three days after Madrid adopted measures to counter Catalonia's unrecognised declaration of independence, the question is whether the Catalan ministers will show up to work and who the civil servants will take orders from.

Spain and Catalonia reach point of no return

The Spanish government will suspend Catalonia's autonomy, after the region's parliament declared its independence. The EU does not recognise the would-be state and warns against the use of force.

Madrid and Barcelona on collision course

After last minute talks failed, the Catalan parliament could declare independence on Friday, while the Spanish senate is set to vote in favour of suspending Catalonia's autonomy.

Catalan leader spurns regional elections

Carles Puigdemont has rejected calls for elections in Catalonia, and put the blame for the continuing deadlock on the Spanish government's "irresponsibility".

Catalan MPs weigh independence declaration

A crucial week is ahead in Catalonia as its leaders decide whether to declare independence - an illegal move according to the Spanish government – or yield to pressure from Madrid.

Spain points at elections as exit to Catalan crisis

Spanish political leaders called on Catalan separatists to organise regional elections as a way to avoid emergency measures due to be taken on Thursday. That's "not on the table", a Catalan official replied.

Investigation

How Romania became an EU workers' rights 'guinea pig'

"We are paid as if we were a country of unqualified workers". Union leaders and labour rights experts reveal, in figures, the catastrophic consequences of the laws that have turned Romania into the country of the working poor.

