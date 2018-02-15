Thursday

15th Feb 2018

  1. News
  2. Beyond Brussels

Hungary plans to paralyse NGOs dealing with migration

  • "A government that can be blackmailed will give up national independence and transform Hungary into an immigrant country," argues Hungary's PM Orban (Photo: Viktor Orban's Facebook page)

By

Hungary's government submitted a so-called "Stop Soros" legislation package to parliament late Tuesday (13 February), which would grant the interior minister powers to ban civil groups deemed to support migration.

The bill is part of prime minister Viktor Orban's anti-immigration drive that has recently targeted Hungarian-born US financier and philanthropist George Soros, who has been promoting liberal values through his foundation, Open Society.

Rights groups say the draft is the latest effort by the nationalist government to undermine civil society, democratic values and curb critical voices ahead of elections on 8 April, where Orban's ruling Fidesz party is expected to win a third consecutive term.

The bill says NGOs that "sponsor, organise or otherwise support a third-country national's entry or stay in Hungary via a safe third country in order to ensure international protection" qualify as organisations that support migration.

The definition also includes organisations that do advocacy work, recruit volunteers, and produce and distribute information material.

Under the bill, these organisations would have to be approved by the Hungarian interior minister, who could deny permission if he saw a "national security risk".

The bill would also impose a 25 percent tax on foreign donations to NGOs that help migration in Hungary.

If organisations fail to comply, Hungarian prosecutors could withdraw their tax number, impose punishing fines, and eventually dissolve them.

The government argues that the bill aims to deter illegal immigration, which Orban claims erodes European identity and security and has been promoted by Soros and organisations partially funded through his foundations.

The third element of the bill would have activists who support migration - or whose presence and activities are contrary to Hungary's national security interests - face restraining orders to prevent them from approaching the EU's external borders in Hungary.

Any foreign citizen seen to be supporting migration could be banned from Hungary entirely.

Orban's government has also continued a media campaign against Soros, claiming that the Hungarian-born Jewish businessman wants to "settle millions from Africa and the Middle East".

"The proposed laws are not about George Soros and the Open Society Foundations," Soros's foundation said in a statement last month when news of the planned bill broke.

"Their aim is to criminalise civil society and to impose stigma on the last remaining independent voices in Hungary that are not controlled by the ruling party, three months before the parliamentary election," the statement added.

Hungary had already tightened rules on NGOs last year. The European Commission said that the legislation broke EU rules and referred Budapest to the European Court of Justice over the issue.

Human rights group Amnesty International on Wednesday (14 February) called the bill "deeply disturbing and unjustified assault on civil society".

"In reality, these proposals have nothing to do with protecting national security or borders, and everything [to do] with muzzling those who work to assist people in need and dare to raise their voices," Gauri van Gulik, the organisation's Europe director said in a statement.

Viktor Orban, in a speech to Fidesz's parliamentary group on Wednesday, said that the stakes at the election are whether to have an independent government after the ballot or one that is exposed to blackmail.

"A government that can be blackmailed will give up national independence and transform Hungary into an immigrant country," Orban said, according to pro-government daily newspaper Magyar Idok.

Orban claimed that foreign economic and political interest groups, with the leadership of George Soros, want a weak and blackmailed government in Hungary.

Site Section

  1. Beyond Brussels

Related stories

  1. Orban stokes up his voters with anti-Soros 'consultation'
  2. Soros-linked NGOs defy Orban purge
  3. Hungarian and Polish NGOs urge EU funds against crackdown
  4. Hungary’s media deconstructed into Orban’s echo chamber
Soros-linked NGOs defy Orban purge

Hungarian NGOs funded by philanthropist George Soros have vowed to defy prime minister Viktor Orban’s plan to “sweep them out” of the country.

Analysis

Hungary’s media deconstructed into Orban’s echo chamber

Despite the EU's protests, the Hungarian government has managed to turn the country's media into a propaganda machine. Now the theme that dominates the airways, cables and billboards is: Soros using the EU to transport migrants.

Catalan separatists mull 'symbolic' presidency

Catalan separatists leaders are discussing a plan that would allow their exiled leader keep influence in the region - even if he cannot be elected president of the government.

Merkel defends her coalition government

The German chancellor admitted that the agreement with the social-democrats was "painful" but "acceptable", and insisted she wanted to stay in power for four years.

News in Brief

  1. Facebook and Twitter fudge EU consumer rules
  2. EU states hit by natural disasters set for EU aid
  3. Former Dutch PM Lubbers has died
  4. DUP leader sees 'no prospect' of Northern Irish government
  5. Report: EU to remove Brexit 'punishment' clause
  6. Serbia must recognise Kosovo's independence, says German FM
  7. Ex-president of Georgia settles in the EU
  8. Juncker eases pressure on Croatia in border dispute

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFExecutive Director's Committment to Tackling Sexual Exploitation and Abuse of Children
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region 2018: Facts, Figures and Rankings of the 74 Regions
  3. Mission of China to the EUDigital Economy Shaping China's Future, Over 30% of GDP
  4. Macedonian Human Rights Movement Int.Suing the Governments of Macedonia and Greece for Changing Macedonia's Name
  5. Dialogue PlatformBeyond the Errors in the War on Terror: How to Fight Global Militarism - 22 February
  6. Swedish EnterprisesHarnessing Globalization- at What Cost? Keynote Speaker Commissioner Malmström
  7. European Friends of ArmeniaSave The Date 28/02: “Nagorno-Karabakh & the EU: 1988-2018”
  8. European Heart NetworkSmart CAP is Triple Win for Economy, Environment and Health
  9. European Free AlllianceEFA Joined the Protest in Aiacciu to Solicit a Dialogue After the Elections
  10. EPSUDrinking Water Directive Step Forward but Human Right to Water Not Recognized
  11. European Gaming & Betting AssociationGambling Operators File Data Protection Complaint Against Payment Block in Norway
  12. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Deep Concern Over Proposed Holocaust Law in Poland

Latest News

  1. Behind the scenes of the Nordic model
  2. Eastern Europe shuns petition for pan-EU MEP candidates
  3. European universities need to remain competitive
  4. Hungary plans to paralyse NGOs dealing with migration
  5. WHO praises EU's action against pollution, despite delays
  6. Juncker too tight in his EU suit
  7. Commission urges EU countries to pay more into budget
  8. Far-right parties re-register to access EU funds

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. CECEConstruction Industry Gets Together to Discuss the Digital Revolution @ the EU Industry Days
  2. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Relations in the New Era
  3. European Free AlllianceEnd Discrimination of European Minorities - Sign the Minority Safepack Initiative
  4. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Diversity Shouldn’t Be Only a Slogan” Lorant Vincze (Fuen) Warns European Commission
  5. Dialogue PlatformWhat Can Christians Learn from a Global Islamic Movement?
  6. European Jewish CongressEJC President Warns Europe as Holocaust Memory Fades
  7. European Free AlllianceNo Justice From the Spanish Supreme Court Ruling
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Solutions for Sustainable Cities: New Grants Awarded for Branding Projects
  9. Mission of China to the EUTrade Between China, Belt and Road Countries up 15%
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersOresund Inspires Other EU Border Regions to Work Together to Generate Growth
  11. Mission of China to the EUTrade Between China, Belt and Road Countries up 15%
  12. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Calls on EU to Sanction Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Expel Ambassadors