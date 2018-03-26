Monday

26th Mar 2018

  1. News
  2. Beyond Brussels

Catalan separatists still plan to get Puigdemont elected

  • 'We're facing a worsening of the situation,' said political scientist Oriol Bartomeus (Photo: Jordi Boixareu/ZUMA Wire/dpa)

By

Catalan separatists are still trying to elect Carles Puigdemont as the region's leader, whilst the German government endorsed on Monday the Spanish judicial course after the Catalan separatist leader's arrest on its soil over the weekend.

The three separatist parties - Puigdemont's Together for Catalonia (JxCat), the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) and the Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP) - called on Monday for an emergency session of the Catalan regional parliament.

The parties, which have a majority in the assembly, tabled a resolution calling on the parliament to "adopt al the necessary means to guarantee" that Puigdemont, as well as his party colleagues Jordi Turull and Jordi Sanchez, can be candidates to the government leadership.

That parliament session will be at 10 AM on Wednesday.

"The hardliners of the independence movement are regaining control over the more pragmatic [ones]," Oriol Bartomeus, a political science professor at Barcelona's Autonomous University, told EUobserver.

Now "they want to go back to plan A" and try to get Puigdemont elected, he said, adding that "the best thing for them is to create a worse situation in order to mobilise a majority in favour of independence," he said.

The political scientist pointed out that the situation had "smoothened" over the past week, with Puigdemont renouncing the government presidency and pragmatic separatists trying to find a leader who would be acceptable to the Spanish government.

The Catalan parliament was due to hold a debate on Saturday to vote over Turull's candidacy to the government leadership.

But the process was stopped on Friday when the Supreme Tribunal charged 13 separatists leaders and jailed five of them including Turull.

Puigdemont, who was charged with sedition, rebellion and embezzlement, was arrested in Germany on Sunday after crossing the Danish border by car.

'Worsening of the situation'

He was on his way from Finland, where he participated in a conference, to Belgium, where he has been living in exile after fleeing Spain last October.

"Each time we are at a crossroad between a good and bad solution, we always have the bad solution," Bartomeus noted, adding that separatists and unionists shared responsibility in the situation.

After demonstrations and clashes that left some 90 people injured in Barcelona on Sunday, the tension was still high on Monday.

"We're facing a worsening of the situation," Bartomeus noted.

He said that escalation of violence was "a real risk" as "well organised groups are trying to create a scenario where Spanish police and military could kill people" and mobilise the population against the Spanish state.

Parliament speaker Roger Torrent (ERC), Catalonia's highest official as long as the region is administered from Madrid, met with the region's police chief on Monday.

In a TV address on Sunday evening, he called for calm but said that Catalonia was going through the "darkest moments for democracy and fundamental rights" and called for a "common front for fundamental rights and liberties" against Madrid.

On Monday, Spanish deputy prime minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said that Torrent was "overstepping his functions", and that his "main and only function" is to find a candidate for the region's government.  

She insisted that for Madrid, only a president who is "within the law and out of a cell" would be acceptable.

Germany backs Spain

Meanwhile, Puigdemont was expected to be heard by a German judge Monday evening.

German judges have 60 days to examin his case and decide whether to send him to Spain.

"Spain is a democracy with a rule of law," Angela Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said on Monday.

The spokesman insisted on Monday that since the start of the crisis in Catalonia, Germany has "supported Spain's effort to guarantee the law and constitutional order."

In Brussels, a European Commission spokesman said that the issue was about "judicial cooperation between two member states" and that it had "no comment to make".

He said he would "not move away from" the commission's position that the Catalan crisis is a Spanish domestic issue.

Site Section

  1. Beyond Brussels

Related stories

  1. Germany detains Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont
  2. Catalan separatists mull 'symbolic' presidency
  3. Puigdemont ghost hangs over Catalan vote
Germany detains Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont

German authorities may extradite former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont to Spain where he faces up to 25 years in jail following charges of sedition and rebellion by the Madrid government.

Catalan separatists mull 'symbolic' presidency

Catalan separatists leaders are discussing a plan that would allow their exiled leader keep influence in the region - even if he cannot be elected president of the government.

Puigdemont ghost hangs over Catalan vote

The Catalan parliament is due to elect the president of the regional government, amid uncertainties over the whereabouts and strategy of the self-exiled separatist leader.

Threat to collapse Fico coalition after journalist killing

Junior coalition partner Most-Hid wants Slovaks to vote for a new parliament, after the killing of a journalist. "If talks about early elections fail, Most-Hid will exit the ruling coalition," its leader Bela Bugar said.

German 'GroKo' now in SPD's hands

The result of the Social Democrats members' vote on a new grand coalition with Merkel's Christian Democrats will be known on Sunday. A 'Yes' is expected across Europe.

German ministries were at war over CO2 car cuts

Foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel was not the only German government official trying to water down an EU draft bill on CO2 emissions from passenger vehicles last year. In fact, three Berlin ministries were contradicting each other behind the scenes.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EUobserverStart a Career in EU Media. Apply Now to Become Our Next Sales Associate
  2. EUobserverHiring - Finance Officer With Accounting Degree or Experience - Apply Now!
  3. ECR GroupAn Opportunity to Help Shape a Better Future for Europe
  4. Counter BalanceControversial Turkish Azerbaijani Gas Pipeline Gets Major EU Loan
  5. World VisionSyria’s Children ‘At Risk of Never Fully Recovering', New Study Finds
  6. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMeets with US Congress Member to Denounce Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  7. Martens CentreEuropean Defence Union: Time to Aim High?
  8. UNESDAWatch UNESDA’s President Toast Its 60th Anniversary Year
  9. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Condemns MEP Ana Gomes’s Anti-Semitic Remark, Calls for Disciplinary Action
  10. EPSUEU Commissioners Deny 9.8 Million Workers Legal Minimum Standards on Information Rights
  11. ACCAAppropriate Risk Management is Crucial for Effective Strategic Leadership
  12. EPSUWill the Circular Economy be an Economy With no Workers?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressThe 2018 European Medal of Tolerance Goes to Prince Albert II of Monaco
  2. FiscalNoteGlobal Policy Trends: What to Watch in 2018
  3. Human Rights and Democracy NetworkPromoting Human Rights and Democracy in the Next Eu Multiannual Financial Framework
  4. Mission of China to the EUDigital Cooperation a Priority for China-EU Relations
  5. ECTACompetition must prevail in the quest for telecoms investment
  6. European Friends of ArmeniaTaking Stock of 30 Years of EU Policy on the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: How Can the EU Contribute to Peace?
  7. ILGA EuropeCongratulations Finland!
  8. UNICEFCyclone Season Looms Over 720,000 Rohingya Children in Myanmar & Bangladesh
  9. European Gaming & Betting AssociationEU Court: EU Commission Correct to Issue Guidelines for Online Gambling Services
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina Hopes for More Exchanges With Nordic, Baltic Countries
  11. Macedonian Human Rights MovementCondemns Facebook for Actively Promoting Anti-Macedonian Racism
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal Seed Vault: Gene Banks Gather to Celebrate 1 Million Seed Collections