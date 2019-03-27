Wednesday

27th Mar 2019

  1. News
  2. Brexit

Tusk tells May not to ignore anti-Brexit UK citizens

  • Donald Tusk welcoming Theresa May at the EU summit last week (Photo: Number 10 - Flickr)

By

EU Council president Donald Tusk warned the UK government on Wednesday (27 March) not to ignore the "increasing majority" of British people who wanted to remain in the EU - and told MEPs to be open to a long Brexit extension.

The EU-27 leaders last week agreed to give a two-pronged extension - to April 12 or May 22 respectively - to the UK to figure out its Brexit strategy.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The UK parliament on Wednesday night will cast several "indicative votes" to narrow down the possibilities on how it wants to proceed with leaving the bloc, or possibly holding a second referendum or revoking Brexit entirely.

Tusk, speaking in Strasbourg, said the 12th of April date is the "new cliff-edge date" and that Britain still had a choice between a deal, no deal, a long extension or revoking of Article 50, the process for leaving the EU.

He also urged the UK to take into consideration the recent political momentum behind stopping Brexit.

"You cannot betray the six million people who signed the petition to revoke Article 50, the one million people who marched for a People's Vote, or the increasing majority of people who want to remain in the European Union," Tusk said.

The former Polish prime minister has hinted before that the UK should hold a second referendum. In 2016, 52 percent of British voters chose to leave the EU, whilst 48 percent opted to remain - prompting three years of paralysis and chaos in the UK government.

Tusk later tweeted that the European Parliament should be open to a long extension if Britain wanted to rethink its strategy.

Meanwhile, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier told MEPs "it is up to Britain to decide one way or another", and "bear the consequences for the decisions it has taken".

"These are not trade negotiations, not bargaining that's going on here, it's not two sides making concessions, it is an exit process [...] The UK wants to leave the EU, the single market and the customs union it needs to bear the consequences for it. […] This choice has consequences, and UK needs to take responsibility for it," he told MEPs in Strasbourg.

That responsibility is getting heavier for hardcore Brexiteer MPs in the Conservative party, and British prime minister Theresa May as well, who are deeply mired in a political crisis in London.

In a highly-unusual move, lawmakers took control of Wednesday's parliamentary business.

MPs in London will vote on Wednesday evening on a series of 'Plan B' options for Brexit - although all are merely indicative and not binding on the government.

May is also rumoured on Wednesday to be poised to suggest a date for quitting as PM, as the price for getting her twice-defeated withdrawal agreement ratified in the Westminster parliament later this week.

The options for the parliament range from a much-closer alignment with the EU after Brexit than originally planned, or to leave without a deal, or revoke the entire process.

Even if MPs coalesce from across parties behind a single option - which is unlikely to happen - that does not mean Brexit is solved, as May will not be legally bound to follow their decision.

However, if EU officials suggest that if MPs get behind the UK remaining in the customs union - favoured by much of the opposition Labour party - it could be incorporated quickly in the political declaration attached to the withdrawal agreement.

The customs union, or single market option, would solve many of the issues around the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, which will become the EU's new external border with the UK after Brexit.

That is something opposition Labour MPs could support, and would not require a renegotiation of the Brexit deal that the EU has already ruled out. Labour will also support a confirmatory public vote to approve the Brexit deal.

Some of the most influential Brexiteers also seem to be turning: Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg said he could support May's deal, if the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party can agree to the backstop arrangement to keep the border open on the island of Ireland.

"The numbers in parliament make it clear that all the other potential outcomes are worse and an awkward reality needs to be faced," Rees-Mogg wrote on Tuesday.

However, for its part, a DUP spokesperson said on Wednesday that "nothing has changed".

Former foreign minister Boris Johnson has also indicated that he could back the deal - but only if May agrees to go.

If May manages to push the deal through parliament at the third time of asking, by 29 March, Britain then has until 22 May to leave the EU.

If the deal fails, the UK needs to indicate by 12 April if it wants a longer extension, which would require holding EU elections in Britain, or possibly revoke the process, or leave without a deal.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. EU avoids Brexit crash, sets new date for 12 April
  2. Have a good reason for Brexit extension, Barnier tells UK
  3. Key points of the Brexit deal (if it ever comes into effect)
Have a good reason for Brexit extension, Barnier tells UK

Ahead of the crucial summit of EU leaders on Brexit this week, the EU's chief negotiator warned Theresa May's government to have a clear objective for an extension that she still needs to request formally from the EU.

Analysis

Key points of the Brexit deal (if it ever comes into effect)

The main points of the Brexit withdrawal deal between London and Brussels dissected. Although the EU is preparing to sign the agreement, the UK government has been rocked by resignations since its publication less than 24 hours ago.

May tosses Brexit spanner into EU machinery

The UK is seeking a three-month delay to leave in the European Union. But its 30 June deadline is a major headache given the European elections in May. The European Commission is demanding EU summit leaders reject May's proposal.

May to seek Brexit extension amid UK 'constitutional crisis'

The British prime minister's strategy - to have the looming Brexit deadline pressurise MPs into accepting the divorce deal - is in chaos, after a third meaningful vote was ruled out. The EU awaits a Brexit extension request by London.

News in Brief

  1. New cars to have speed limiters by 2022
  2. Macron picks EU minister as top candidate for EU election
  3. Police probe Austrian 'link' to New Zealand terror attack
  4. Report: EU's 'Operation Sophia' prolonged six months
  5. EU tables plan for joint approach to 5G security
  6. MEPs agree to scrap summer time clock changes by 2021
  7. European Parliament votes on reform of copyright
  8. New French-German parliament meets for first time

Feature

'Swexit' off menu at election for first time in 24 years

The Swedish Left Party have abandoned euroscepticism to campaign on climate change - whilst the hard-right Sweden Democrats spy possibilities of a link up with Matteo Salvini of Italy and France's Marine Le Pen.

Opinion

Brexit vs Grexit: The six stages of losing to the EU

Theresa May's venture seems very similar to the attempt by Alexis Tsipras in 2015 to persuade Brussels to accept his terms for the bail out - a huge negotiation failure, presented to the public as the best possible deal.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  4. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  5. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  8. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID

Latest News

  1. Tusk tells May not to ignore anti-Brexit UK citizens
  2. EU freedoms denied Palestinians, enjoyed by settlers
  3. Markets wait for EU rules on securitised financial products
  4. Malta and Cyprus EU passport sales under fire
  5. Single EU railway signalling system faces delays
  6. Inside the secret EU talks on the future of car emissions
  7. Don't believe the AKK hype - Merkel will last to 2021
  8. EU lawmakers pass contentious copyright law

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  2. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  3. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  4. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  6. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  7. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us