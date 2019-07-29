Monday

29th Jul 2019

  1. News
  2. Brexit

Johnson sets up 'war cabinet' to deliver Brexit

  • Boris Johnson arriving in Downing Street last week on his first day in the new job. Johnson's government is pushing ahead with no deal (Photo: 10 Downing Street)

By

UK prime minister Boris Johnson set up a "war cabinet" of six senior ministers over the weekend to make decisions on Brexit, and is also preparing for a no-deal emergency budget, ministers said.

The government in London is working on the assumption that the EU will not renegotiate the Brexit divorce deal, and is preparing to leave the bloc without an agreement, Reuters reported.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Johnson said last week that unless the EU dumps the Irish backstop part of the deal (an insurance policy negotiated by the UK and the EU to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland after Brexit), the UK will withdraw its membership without a deal.

Michael Gove, the new minister in charge of no-deal preparations, wrote said that an agreement might not be struck with Brussels by October, when the UK will leave the EU by default, but there was a "new clarity of mission, we will exit the EU on October 31, no 'ifs', no 'buts', no more delay".

He said Johnson's government will make "intensive efforts" to secure a better deal from the EU.

"We still hope they will change their minds, but we must operate on the assumption that they will not ... No deal is now a very real prospect and we must make sure that we are ready," Gove wrote in The Sunday Times newspaper.

Sajid Javid, former MEP and new chancellor, told the Sunday Telegraph there would be "significant extra funding" this week to get Britain "fully ready to leave" the EU on 31 October, with or without a deal.

He added that preparations would include financing Britain's "biggest ever public information campaigns" to prepare business and citizens.

Johnson's so-called "war cabinet", includes Gove, Javid, foreign minister Dominic Raab, Brexit secretary Steve Barclay, and attorney general Geoffrey Cox, and will meet every Monday.

The new home secretary, Priti Patel, who is not in the group, wrote in the Mail on Sunday that she would stop the "automatic right of entry for EU citizens, with or without work".

The Sunday Times said that Vote Leave campaign mastermind Dominic Cummings, now a senior advisor to Johnson, told the prime minister's advisers that they have to deliver Brexit "by any means necessary".

The media offensive of ministers over the weekend can also be seen as putting pressure on the EU - as the bloc has so far said there would be no renegotiations of the divorce deal.

Johnson on Monday is heading to Scotland, which voted heavily to remain in the EU, and where his Conservative Party's Scottish leader Ruth Davidson, who is firmly against a no-deal Brexit.

Meanwhile, former finance minister Philip Hammond, who quit last week before Johnson took office, held talks with the opposition Labour party about how to stop a no-deal Brexit, according to media reports.

Over the weekend, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has warned that neither the UK nor the EU is ready for a no-deal Brexit on 31 October.

The CBI said that in a no-deal Brexit some 24 of 27 areas of the UK economy would experience disruption, especially smaller companies, which are less well prepared.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. Johnson's call for new Brexit deal hits EU 'no'
  2. EU welcomes Johnson by rebuffing his Brexit plans
  3. Timmermans trolls 'idiot' Brexit negotiators
  4. EU prepares car approval system for Brexit
Johnson's call for new Brexit deal hits EU 'no'

The UK will not nominate a new EU commissioner, the new British PM said in his first address to parliament, and insisted that the Irish backstop can be renegotiated - without giving any specifics on alternative solutions.

EU welcomes Johnson by rebuffing his Brexit plans

EU leaders and Commission officials insisted they want to work together with Boris Johnson - but said they will stick to the withdrawal agreement reached previously between the UK and the EU. A no-deal Brexit is now the likely outcome.

EU prepares car approval system for Brexit

EU legislators are fast-tracking legislation that should make the certification systems for cars, motorbikes, tractors, and industrial vehicles, such as bulldozers, 'Brexit-proof'.

Conflicts of interest loom for Brexit Party MEPs

New Brexit Party MEP June Alison Mummery is the director of a company active in the fishing industry. She just joined the EU parliament's fisheries committee as a substitute member.

News in Brief

  1. Russian opposition leader ill after 'chemical exposure'
  2. More than 1,000 march in Warsaw for LGBT rights
  3. Italy refusing to let 130 migrants disembark
  4. Orban: I stopped 'ideological guerillas' getting EU top job
  5. Bullying won't work with EU, Merkel aide tells Johnson
  6. Sanchez loses second bid to retain premiership of Spain
  7. Shipwreck kills 150 migrants off coast of Libya
  8. Heatwave continues, breaking records in Europe

Opinion

Brexit vs Grexit: The six stages of losing to the EU

Theresa May's venture seems very similar to the attempt by Alexis Tsipras in 2015 to persuade Brussels to accept his terms for the bail out - a huge negotiation failure, presented to the public as the best possible deal.

Opinion

How Brexit may harm the new EU parliament

British plans to - maybe - take part in EU elections risk legal chaos in the next European Parliament, which could be resolved only by treaty change - an unlikely prospect.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Latest News

  1. Johnson sets up 'war cabinet' to deliver Brexit
  2. Grand Theft Tender? How €56bn went to tax havens
  3. EU parliament rejects ombudsman over expenses
  4. Oil, carbon reductions and future EU-Gulf relations
  5. Johnson's call for new Brexit deal hits EU 'no'
  6. EU sends Spain to court in latest air pollution case
  7. EU targets Hungary for denying food to migrants
  8. UK taking 'steps' after illegal copying of EU Schengen data

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us