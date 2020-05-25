Monday

25th May 2020

  1. News
  2. Brexit

EU and UK stumbling into Irish border crisis

  • Belfast: UK to manage Irish Sea customs under supervision of EU institutions (Photo: William Murphy)

By

The looming collapse of the Irish border deal, threatening security, is the elephant in the room in Brexit talks, a top UK think-tank has warned.

"Against the background of a global pandemic, it is very difficult to see how preparations to implement the [Irish] protocol can be completed before the end of the year," the Institute for Government said in a report on Saturday (23 May).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"[British] government capacity is being absorbed managing the [health] crisis" and "key staff", who had been dealing with Brexit, had been "redeployed", it said.

Transport firms were also too busy dealing with the current emergency to prepare for the Brexit cliff-edge in 2021, when a "transition period" ends, the think-tank noted.

"The UK and the EU should extend the transition period, or agree a separate, longer implementation period for the Withdrawal Agreement", dealing with the Irish border, it said.

Britain left the EU in January, but everything has stayed the same until the transition period expires at midnight on 31 December.

British prime minister Boris Johnson's Irish Sea deal was designed to prevent a hard land border in Ireland, which would violate the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, a peace accord that concluded decades of sectarian violence.

The deal is to see Northern Ireland stay in the EU customs union and abide by EU regulations.

And it will make the UK responsible for customs on goods going in and out of Northern Irish ports to and from the rest of Britain.

EU and UK negotiators are currently working on a new Brexit accord that will govern trade from 2021.

But the last time they held talks, on 15 May, no one mentioned the Irish problem, amid clashes on fisheries, data protection, and other issues instead.

Both sides also voiced "disappointment" and "regret" on lack of progress, as the days count down to June, when another legal deadline expires - the deadline for extending the transition period.

Meanwhile, if the UK or Northern Ireland fail to deliver on Johnson's deal in future, they could end up before the EU courts in Luxembourg.

Damage

That would "damage its [the UK's] international reputation and harm its trade ambitions, particularly with the EU", the British think-tank said.

If joint UK-EU management of the Irish deal "collapsed", it could also create the "hardest form of border in the Irish Sea", harming Northern Ireland's economy.

But the elephant in the room was more dangerous than just that, the Institute for Government added.

If the Brexit talks continued to go nowhere and the Irish deal unravelled entirely, it could lead to new checkpoints on the Irish land border, invoking old demons.

The Good Friday Agreement ended a recent "history of violence," the London-based think-tank warned.

"At its most severe, non-compliance with the [Irish border] protocol may generate the need for the Irish government to impose checks elsewhere on the island of Ireland, potentially creating political and security risks in Northern Ireland," it said.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. UK and EU blame each other for trade talks stalemate
  2. Leaked British customs plan is 'non-starter', Ireland says
  3. Irish leader backs UK idea of bridge to Scotland
UK and EU blame each other for trade talks stalemate

The EU and UK accused each other of not being flexible enough and having unrealistic expectations in talks about the future trade relationship. The two sides have not moved on the key hurdles, including fisheries and workers' rights.

Insight

What to watch in EU-UK post-Brexit talks?

UK and EU negotiators are once again hunched over the negotiating tables this week, to try to come to an agreement on their future relationship. Several hurdles will to be overcome - in a very short time.

Latest News

  1. EU and UK stumbling into Irish border crisis
  2. Malta patrol boat 'intimidates' capsized migrants
  3. How coronavirus might hit EU defence spending
  4. Herman Van Rompuy on power and influence in the EU
  5. EU links access to recovery fund to economic advice
  6. EU wants to halve use of pesticides by 2030
  7. Top editors alarmed by media cuts in EU and beyond
  8. EU rift deepens as Commission sticks to €1trn recovery

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  2. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us