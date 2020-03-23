Monday

23rd Mar 2020

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Small print: Do EU travellers get virus insurance?

  • Microscope image of human lung with early pneumonia (Photo: Yale Rosen)

By

EU nationals who get sick from coronavirus while abroad cannot automatically count on their health costs being paid back, Europe's insurance firms have said.

The cost of testing and treatment for symptoms, such as pneumonia, can cost more than €32,000 in the US for instance.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

And it could climb much higher if the patient needed intensive care or extended hospitalisation.

The Biblical scale of the pandemic has left tens of thousands of Europeans stranded following border closures around the world.

But when asked by EUobserver if travel insurance firms could get out of paying for healthcare costs by saying the events were an "act of God" - an industry term for an unforeseeable natural disaster - the European insurance federation did not rule it out.

"Circumstances differ greatly between EU countries - and between companies within each national market - in terms of the types of policies offered and the wordings of those policies," Insurance Europe said in a statement.

"Customers are advised to read their contracts and contact their insurers or insurance intermediaries should they have any questions," it told this website.

"In most countries, it will depend on the small print in the terms and conditions of health insurance contracts," a spokesman for Beuc, a pro-consumer NGO in Brussels, also said.

Insurance Europe, which has 35 staff in the EU capital, represents firms and their federations from 37 European countries, including most EU states.

Insurers will find it "progressively difficult ... in the immediate future" to "protect employees and customers" from events, the sector's EU regulator warned last week.

The industry had deep pockets, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (Eiopa) in Frankfurt also noted.

"Stress tests have shown that the sector is well capitalised and able to withhold severe but plausible shocks," it said.

And the European Commission has proposed a €37bn virus fund to protect the European economy.

But EU institutions have said little on individuals' health liabilities overseas.

Eiopa has published three memos on coronavirus, but none of them mentioned coverage of travellers.

When EUobserver asked the commission if EU nationals could, one way or another, count on getting their costs back, it said it had no role to play in the matter.

That "depended" on "agreements with non-EU countries" and these were "up to individual member states", a commission spokeswoman said.

Some EU countries have published national guidelines, but these contained further small print.

"Medical costs of coronavirus abroad: Reimbursement from the basic insurance up to the Dutch rate. Additional costs possibly," Dutch consumer body Consumtenbond, for instance, said.

EU diaspora

There were some 80,000 EU nationals seeking help to get home from overseas amid worldwide border closures, the EU commission recently estimated.

That number was "changing quickly", EU officials said on Friday (20 March).

It was going down as some travellers got home, but it was going up again as other people declared themselves stuck.

Meanwhile, for EU nationals who needed treatment while visiting other member states, the European Health Insurance Card gave basic cover, the commission noted.

But the EU card also had terms and conditions.

It did "not guarantee free services. As each country's healthcare system is different, services that cost nothing at home might not be free in another country", the card blurb said.

The EU card covered British nationals during the Brexit transition period, British consumer affairs magazine Which? noted.

"Coronavirus is not deadly to everyone who catches it, but if you do pass away abroad, your travel insurance policy should cover the repatriation of your remains," the magazine also said.

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. Privacy issues arise as governments track virus
  2. Not easy getting 80,000 EU citizens home
  3. Coronavirus forces Merkel's biggest crisis campaign yet
Privacy issues arise as governments track virus

Governments are attempting to track the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic across Europe using mobile phone data. When it comes to data protection, exceptions are allowed in times of crisis but must be limited in time and scope, critics warn.

Not easy getting 80,000 EU citizens home

Returning home has become complicated for many EU citizens - both inside and outside the bloc -as the number of travel and entry restrictions keeps growing globally in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Hungary's Orban seeks indefinite power in virus bill

In a draft bill Hungary's ruling government seeks special powers uncontrolled by parliament, election, referendums, courts for an indefinite amount of time, rights' groups worry. The bill could be vote on within wight days.

Denmark: How a 'high-tax' state responds to coronavirus

Denmark's response includes financial help to freelancers and students, compensation for fixed expenses such as rent and easier access to state-guaranteed loans. But some worry even with that, two-thirds of small businesses could collapse within 10 weeks.

EU countries unable to follow WHO's call for mass testing

As many European countries face coronavirus-testing shortages, health authorities have warned that there are not enough resources to follow the World Health Organization's recommendation to test as much as possible. Meanwhile, China is providing 50,000 testing kits to Europe.

EU commission to stockpile strategic medical gear

The EU executive wants to set up a reserve of cricial medical gear, which it would finance almost entirely. It could already be operational next week. There is a "scarcity" of such equipment globally.

MEPs vote by email on new coronavirus measures

MEPs will vote via email on emergency legislation to help countries and companies in the wake of the spread of coronavirus. The plenary sessions are to held in Brussels until July instead of Strasbourg.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking Europe’s Economy Circular – the time is now
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  3. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms

Latest News

  1. Hungary's Orban seeks indefinite power in virus bill
  2. Small print: Do EU travellers get virus insurance?
  3. EU goes fully online in lockdown This WEEK
  4. Privacy issues arise as governments track virus
  5. Denmark: How a 'high-tax' state responds to coronavirus
  6. EU countries unable to follow WHO's call for mass testing
  7. EU commission to stockpile strategic medical gear
  8. EU preparing to unlock North Macedonia and Albania talks

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us