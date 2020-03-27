Russia's top coronavirus fake news stories were about Western plots - a theme also popular in Chinese disinformation.

There is little hope of educating people who believe that type of thing, propaganda experts said.

But some of the lies have "real-world consequences" that are hard to ignore.

"Scientists: coronavirus is weapon of biological warfare" on Russian website sputniknews.com was the top bogus story with 11,210 shares on social media platform Facebook.

"Sergey Glaziev: coronavirus - artificially created biological weapon" (6,567 shares) was second.

"The coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic: the real danger is Agenda ID2020" (2,733) was third.

Five other stories also received 1,000 or more shares:

"Is coronavirus an American weapon of biological warfare as Francis Boyle believes?" (2,250).

"Coronavirus, a weapon that fell from the sky for the United States in its fight against China?" (2,236).

"The plague gods: The geopolitics of epidemic and the bubbles of nothing" (1,815).

"Jackie Chan quarantined with suspected coronavirus - media" (1,149).

And "Coronavirus was created in a laboratory: military expert" (1,051).

The Facebook engagement was calculated using Buzzsumo, an online tracking tool.

The numbers reflected Facebook activity between January and mid-March on a set of 110 bogus Russian stories recorded by the EU foreign service.

China also got in on the act, EU officials noted.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lijian Zhao, for instance, retweeted a bogus Russian article entitled "Covid-19: Further evidence that the virus originated in the US".

Lijian's retweet, on 13 March, was engaged with 45,000 times.

And the Russian article it referenced back to was eventually shared over 60,000 times on Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit, and linked to by 116 other websites.

The EU foreign service has more data on Russia compared to its China because it has a special mandate to strike back at "Russian disinformation".

But it accused both of them of "pollution of the information space" in a recent report.

Russian messages "advance a narrative that coronavirus is a human creation, weaponised by the West," the internal EU report, seen by EUobserver, said.

They were meant to sow "confusion, panic, and fear" in line "with the Kremlin's broader strategy of attempting to subvert European societies," it said.

China focused on "censorship" of bad news and on showing the ruling party as "strong and successful in the face of the epidemic", it added.

It is hard to measure the effect of such propaganda on people's minds, but social media does give an insight.

"These shares are 'not great, not terrible'. In other words, not sensational, yet that is already a significant amount of people who liked it, because the number of people who read the content would be significantly higher [than the number of Facebook shares]," Lukas Andriukaitis, a propaganda expert at the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think-tank, said.

The Chinese content was also creating a feel-good factor according to Twitter.

Just 15 percent of Twitter posts geo-located in China in a recent sample voiced "negative" feeling on the crisis compared to 29 percent in the wider world, the internal EU report said.

Extreme content

The US president, Brazil's far-right president, the Iranian regime, and some European politicians, such as a right-wing Polish MEP, have also been accused of spreading disinformation.

Individual tweets by the US president can get tens of thousands of online shares.

But Russia's top fakes stood out for their extremism.

Russia's top story, for instance, claimed the US created the virus in a secret laboratory in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began, as part of a biological weapons programme that also included injecting "genetically modified viruses into three types of insects: fleas, cicadas and aleurodides".

The number two article claimed the US was using the virus to attack China and other "economic sectors they do not control".

The third top one said a Western cabal called ID2020, which met at the Davos Economic Forum, in league with "Big Pharma", was force-vaccinating people with a substance that caused "a disease that hits only the next generation - or a brain debilitating agent, or a gene that renders women infertile. All is possible - always with the aim of full population control and population reduction".

Some of the Russian stories also contained paranormal elements.

Open societies and free trade were to blame for the pandemic, Russian mystic Alexander Dugin wrote in one of the top eight hits.

"The Liberal is the carrier of the coronavirus, its apologist ... a little more time will pass, and liberals will be equated with lepers, infectious maniacs", he said.

"Soros should be lynched," Dugin added, referring to US philanthropist George Soros, who promotes democracy in Europe.

Dugin appealed to "a tiny fraction of the society. That's marginal and fringe, and can be totally ignored," Anton Shekhovtsov, a scholar of Russian propaganda at the Institute for Euro-Atlantic Cooperation, said.

But some of the other stories were proving more catchy because "many in Europe feel disempowered by the pandemic", he added.

"They seek someone to blame for the spread of the virus, and expectedly find conspiracy theories useful in this regard," Shekhovtsov said.

Coronavirus fakes appealed to people "on the edge of the society" in Europe who already distrusted elites and foreigners, Jakub Kalensky, another propaganda expert at the Atlantic Council, said.

Lost cause?

The demographic that easily swallowed this type of thing was a lost cause, the experts indicated.

"I don't think that disinformation about the coronavirus can be debunked ... People who distrust the government will only become even more convinced that the authorities are hiding the 'real truth'," Shekhovtsov said.

"This audience is almost lost," Kalensky said.

"In my opinion, it is much more important to protect the audience that is not infected by the disinformation yet," he said.

The EU report warned that virus propaganda wars had "real-life consequences" that might be too hard to ignore, however.

Riots recently broke out in Ukraine after media circulated a forged Ukrainian health ministry letter on Ukrainian infections in China, the EU report noted.

Austria, Lithuania, and Slovakia also triggered a "rapid alert system" in the EU Council on three dangerous fakes in recent times, the report added.

The lies concerned claims on the effectiveness of the drug Ibuprofen and on the infection of a US soldier as well as the Slovak prime minister.

Russia has denied any wrongdoing.

"These kinds of cheapjack concoctions are not worth comment," a Russian EU embassy spokesman recently told EUobserver on the EU data.

The Chinese EU embassy did not reply.