Friday

25th Sep 2020

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Far right using pandemic to win friends in Germany

  • Extremists freely mingled with other corona-deniers at mass rally in Berlin on 29 August (Photo: Matthias Berg)

By

Far-right zealots in Germany are using the pandemic to "build bridges" with more mainstream corona-deniers, in a sign of the political and social damage being caused by Covid-19 in Europe.

Right-wing extremists "carried out or dominated" 92 anti-mask rallies in recent months, the German interior ministry told EUobserver on Thursday (24 September).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

They mobilised 1,500 people in Berlin on 16 May at their own biggest event.

Most of the rallies attracted numbers of participants "in the two to three-digit range", the German ministry noted.

But far-right infiltrators also won visibility at a mainstream anti-mask protest in Berlin in August, which attracted a "heterogeneous gathering" of 20,000 people, and in which extremists staged incidents at the Russian embassy and German parliament buildings.

The groups and social media agitators behind the drive come from what German security services called "Reichsbürger/Selbstverwalter" and "Rechtsextremisten".

Reichsbürger/Selbstverwalter groups reject government authority and adhere to the former German Reich, which ended in 1945.

Rechtsextremisten are a broader spectrum that includes everything from neo-Nazis to some voters for Germany's far-right Alternative für Deutschland party, the third-largest in parliament.

Their aim was "to use the displeasure in parts of the population in view of the restrictions on public life ... and to expand their ability to connect to the 'middle class' under the common objective of opposing the measures," the German interior ministry told EUobserver.

Germany's domestic intelligence agency, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), was "closely monitoring the developments".

And there were signs that the extremists' outreach was gaining traction, the interior ministry said.

The mainstream corona-deniers at the big Berlin rally in August did "not make any effort" to separate themselves from the far-right fringe, who brought their own flags and banners, the ministry noted.

"Rather, they denied the presence of extremist people and content or rated it as unproblematic," the ministry added.

"They thought it was OK to march alongside them", a German contact said.

The extremist groups were "mobilising intensively on social media", the German ministry noted.

And their stories appeared to be winning an audience in German society.

The extreme-right narrative was that "the aim of the corona measures is not to fight the pandemic, but to ultimately restrict basic rights as an end in itself," the ministry said.

"For this purpose, false reports and conspiracy theories are also used, according to which the federal government is exploiting the crisis to install comprehensive monitoring mechanisms," the ministry added.

Wider malaise

The German developments mirrored elements in a wider anti-mask movement in Europe.

Some corona-denier and anti-mask rallies in Brussels, Dublin, London, Madrid, Paris, Rome, Rotterdam, and Zurich have attracted thousands of people in recent weeks.

The protesters taking part were also consuming extreme far-right content, including antisemitic coronavirus conspiracy theories, via leading social medial platforms.

And, as in Germany, they contained a "middle-class" or mainstream element.

The typical anti-mask protester at a recent rally in Paris, for instance, was a professional, middle-aged woman, according to a Facebook survey by French think-tank the Fondation Jean Jaurès.

"The anti-mask movement seems to be associated with an objection to challenged personal freedom", Karen Douglas, a professor of social psychology at the University of Kent in the UK, told EUobserver.

"Being made to wear a mask challenges people's civil liberties, and it might therefore make sense that more privileged groups in society would adopt this standpoint," she said.

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. Anti-mask protesters pose challenge for EU authorities
  2. German court hears harrowing testimony of Syria torture
  3. Coronavirus: Will a second wave divide Europe again?

Visual Data

Coronavirus: Will a second wave divide Europe again?

Experts are now warning of the "very serious" surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe - where new weekly cases exceede those reported in March. The worst-hit countries are Spain and France - while Italy is resisting the much-feared second wave.

Opinion

Italy has a responsibility, too

Little wonder the leaders of Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden are unwilling to sign off: they're not going to give money so the Italians can fund a tax cut in the middle of an economic crisis.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  3. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration
  6. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular

Latest News

  1. China's carbon pledge at UN sends 'clear message' to US
  2. Far right using pandemic to win friends in Germany
  3. Visegrad countries immediately push back on new migration pact
  4. Why no EU progress on Black Lives Matter?
  5. EU migration pact to deter asylum
  6. 'Era of EU naivety ends', MEP pledges on foreign meddling
  7. Anti-mask protesters pose challenge for EU authorities
  8. EU 'failed' to safeguard civic freedoms during pandemic

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  2. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  4. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  6. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us