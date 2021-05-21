Friday

21st May 2021

New EU Covid certficate set for July holiday travel

By

People in the EU should be able to travel more freely as of the first of July, following agreement on a new Covid certificate.

The decision on the EU-wide certificate, reached among the EU institutions on Thursday (20 May), aims to prove the Covid status of people travelling, and lift travel restrictions.

"As of the first of July, three types of certificates will be available," EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders told reporters.

The certificate types comprise vaccination, negative test, and recovery. They will be valid in all EU countries.

"All of them will be free of charge for all EU citizens and it will be possible to have them in a digital format," he said.

The certificates can also be printed.

National authorities will be able to verify a certificate's validity by uploading public signature keys to a special EU gateway.

However, only 17 EU states, plus Iceland, have so far successfully tested the EU gateway.

The 17 EU states are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain and Sweden.

Others have scheduled further tests in the coming days, including Latvia, Ireland, Malta, Poland, Portugal and Romania.

The vaccine certificate will indicate the type of vaccine, when it was given, and the dosage.

A person with only one dose can still travel. But it will be up to the individual member states to decide whether or not to accept it.

The European Commission has also recommended member states only accept vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency.

If a person has been given something else, then it will be up to the individual member state whether to accept it or not.

It is not immediately clear for how long the vaccine certificate will be valid for.

"We don't yet know whether there will be a third vaccination, we are not there yet," said Reynders.

The commission is also pushing rapid antigen tests for the negative test certificate.

At under €5, the tests are relatively cheap. Reynders said an additional €100m has been set aside to purchase more tests.

This comes on top of the some 20 million rapid antigen tests already purchased, and a €2.6bn joint-procurement for another 550 million.

"At the beginning of July, we will have more vaccinated people and less tests to organise," noted Reynders.

Member states will still be able to impose restrictions on movement, if required. But those restrictions must be "necessary, proportionate and not discriminate." One possible scenario would be the sudden emergence of a variant and a subsequent deterioration of public health.

EU states will first have to inform each other, the EU commission, and the public before imposing the restrictions.

Discussions on mutual recognition of certificates are also under way with other countries, like the United States, United Kingdom and Switzerland.

"The objective is to accept vaccinated persons coming from outside the EU, those who have been vaccinated," said Reynders.

Reynders said they are currently working on a case-by-case basis.

A list of non-EU countries, where EU citizens can travel to, is also still being worked out.

"I hope that by the first of July we will have made more progress with third countries," he said.

Belgium outlines summer Covid relaxation plans

Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo announced that from 9 June restaurants, cinemas, theatres and fitness centres will be able to open their doors again. Indoor and outdoor events will steadily be able to host more people.

First recovery euros could be paid out in July

Economy commissioner Paolo Gentoloni said the real challenge is whether member states can stick to their national plans and timelines. However, more than a dozen EU countries still need to ratify legislation to start the funding.

EU now 'open' to vaccine waiver, after Biden U-turn

The European Union is now ready to discuss the proposal to waive temporarily intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines - following the historic decision by Washington in favour of easing patent rules.

Conservatives' Covid-strategy wins in lockdown-fatigue Madrid

Madrid conservative leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso has become a political phenomenon mainly because of her success in keeping Madrid open during the worst moments of the pandemic. However, critics accuse her of neglecting health services - while only protecting businesses.

Column

The EU needs a global vaccination strategy - right now

The further the vaccination campaign progresses, the more people will ask: what about the rest of the world? The EU should answer the question loud and clear now before it is drowned out by a rising chorus of criticism.

