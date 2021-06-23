Wednesday

23rd Jun 2021

  1. News
  2. Freedom & Democracy

Fourteen EU countries condemn Hungary over anti-LGBTIQ law

By

Fourteen EU countries on Tuesday (22 June) called on the EU Commission to take action against Hungary over recently adopted legislation that bans the portrayal of LGBTIQ people to minors.

Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Lithuania, Spain, Sweden, and Latvia joined the initiative of the Benelux countries and issued a joint statement expressing "grave concern" about the amendments which "discriminate against LGBTIQ persons and violate the right to freedom of expression under the pretext of protecting children".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The 14 EU countries also said the legislation "represents a flagrant form of discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression and hence deserves to be condemned".

"Inclusion, human dignity, and equality are core values of our European Union, and we cannot compromise on these principles," the countries said. They urged the EU Commission to use all tools at its disposal to ensure full respect of EU law.

The series of amendments, wrapped into a bill on protecting children, bans the portrayal and what it deems as the "promotion" of gender identity different to that from one's biological sex at birth, the change of sex, and homosexuality for under 18s.

The situation in Hungary took centre stage at an EU affairs ministers' meeting in Luxembourg on Tuesday.

"The new Hungarian legislation undermines the fundamental values of the Europe we stand for," Belgian foreign minister Sophie Wilmès said, whose country drafted the joint statement.

"A value based union is not a menu à la carte. We have a collective responsibility to protect the rights of all EU citizens, and therefore we have a duty to speak out and respond when these rights and values are undermined," she added.

Arriving at the meeting, where a hearing on the 'Article 7' sanctions procedure against Poland and Hungary was one item on the agenda, several ministers spoke out on the Hungarian LGBTIQ law.

France's EU-affairs state secretary Clement Beaune said the legislation "clearly creates discrimination against a sexual orientation, towards homosexuality, which it equates with a form of threat or propaganda".

"We cannot accept this discourse, we cannot accept this violation of values," he added.

"The legislation is disgraceful and has no place in the EU," Irish minister for EU affairs, Thomas Byrne, tweeted later.

"The new Hungarian law doesn't conflict with European laws. It guarantees the rights of parents to decide on the sexual education of their children," Hungary's justice minister Judit Varga tweeted during the meeting, arguing that the law does not interfere with the lives of adults and was, in that sense, not discriminatory.

"It is not a European value to carry out sexual propaganda on our children. Our value is to respect the freedom of opinion of families and to guarantee the undisturbed upbringing of our children free of any sexual lobby interference," Varga tweeted during the meeting.

Inside the room the discussion was "very, very difficult", as described by the Irish minister later.

According to diplomatic sources, the debate was "quite emotional".

Varga defended the Hungarian government's vision of a traditional family, while other ministers expressed concern that homosexuality was compared to paedophilia in the Hungarian legislation.

The discussion on Poland stirred less emotion.

EU Commission vice-president Vera Jourova recounted to the ministers the persisting concerns over the Polish judicial independence, particularly over the government's respect for the primacy of EU law, and measures to discipline and censure judges.

Rainbow ban

Meanwhile, the outcry over Hungary's legislation came as the European football association, UEFA, faced a backlash after rejecting Munich's request to light up its stadium in rainbow colours in support of the LGBTIQ community, as the German city hosts Hungary's national team on Wednesday.

Munich mayor Dieter Reiter had said he wanted to light up the stadium in the colours in protest against the new law in Hungary.

In a statement, UEFA said it cannot grant the request because of the "political context", saying it is a "politically and religiously neutral" organisation.

"Given the political context of this specific request - a message aiming at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament - UEFA must decline this request," it said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Several other German cities have pledged to light up their stadiums in rainbow colours. The Munich mayor called the UEFA decision "shameful" and said that the city hall will be flying rainbow colours instead.

Hungary's foreign minister Péter Szijjartó welcomed the football body's decision, saying "mixing politics and sport" was "harmful and dangerous", and praised UEFA for not playing along with what he called the "political provocation".

Site Section

  1. Freedom & Democracy

Related stories

  1. Poland and Hungary sanctions procedure back after pandemic
  2. Hungary passes anti-LGBTIQ bill ahead of 2022 election
  3. Poland drifting further into EU legal limbo
  4. Poland 'breaks EU law' over judges, EU court opinion says
Poland and Hungary sanctions procedure back after pandemic

The Article 7 sanctions procedure was initially launched against Warsaw in 2017 by the EU Commission and triggered by the European Parliament in 2018 against Budapest. Now it is back on the table, after the pandemic.

Poland drifting further into EU legal limbo

The fact the Polish justice minister has "unfettered, unreviewable and non-transparent discretion" on jobs for judges undermined judicial independence there, an EU legal expert has said.

News in Brief

  1. EU sanctions almost 'declaration of economic war', says Belarus
  2. Lithuania pokes China with Taiwan Covid-vaccine donation
  3. Brussels airport traveller with false Covid test jailed for year
  4. Von der Leyen: Turkey needs more help for Syrian refugees
  5. German MEP adds to pressure to move Euro 2020 finals
  6. Report: Vatican urges Italy to block anti-homophobia law
  7. Dutch coalition talks postponed to August
  8. EU Commission to buy 150m extra Moderna doses in 2022

Opinion

Next week is time for EU to finally lead on rule of law

The EU Commission still has to prove they are ready to stand up for the rights of every citizen in the EU. Throwing the towel in would send a terrible signal to European leaders tempted to emulate Hungary and Poland.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Fourteen EU countries condemn Hungary over anti-LGBTIQ law
  2. EU preparing to lift Burundi sanctions, despite warning
  3. Europol: Extremists exploited pandemic to spread radicalism
  4. Greece dismisses EU states' objections on refugee travel
  5. What are the online risks to Germany's autumn election?
  6. What's missing from agenda for Berlin's Libya conference?
  7. Latest EU sanctions to bite Belarus dictator's income
  8. Libyan detention centres must end, EU says

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us