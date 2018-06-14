Norway to move ahead with CO2 capture

The Norwegian parliament is expected to adopt a revised national budget on Friday (15 June) which includes around €29.5m in funding for a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

CCS involves preventing CO2 gases from being emitted into the air – where it would have contributed to the greenhouse gas effect – and instead storing it underground in liquid form.

The technology is rarely used in Europe, even though its use is indispensable according to future climate scenarios.

...