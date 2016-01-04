Big victories and rollbacks for data in year of terror

Austrian student Max Schrems walked out of the courtroom in Luxembourg with a large smile on his face.
In his first appearance before Europe's top judges in late March, the privacy campaigner had scored another victory.
Judges backed his argument that a 15-year-old data sharing and transfer pact with the United States had been compromised. It was the first big crack in the so-called Safe Harbour agreement and a major blow to the social network giant Facebook.
A few months l...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
