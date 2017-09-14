Thursday

14th Sep 2017

  1. News
  2. Economic Affairs

EU preparing to screen Chinese investments

  • The Belt and Road initiative is a massive Chinese plan to invest in transport infrastructure (Photo: DB Schenker)

By

The EU is to screen foreign investments to avoid takeovers in some sensitive sectors. But the plan, mainly aimed at China, will raise political and technical difficulties.

In his state of the union speech on Wednesday (13 September), European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker announced the creation of a "new EU framework for investment screening".

Thank you for reading EUobserver!

Subscribe now and get 40% off for an annual subscription. Sale ends soon.

  1. €90 per year. Use discount code EUOBS40%
  2. or €15 per month
  3. Cancel anytime

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us. See also our full Terms of Use.

If you already have an account click here to login.

"If a foreign, state-owned, company wants to purchase a European harbour, part of our energy infrastructure or a defence technology firm, this should only happen with transparency, with scrutiny, and debate," he said.

He added that it was a "political responsibility to know what is going on in our own backyard so that we can protect our collective security if needed."

"Europe must always defend its strategic interests," he said.

The EU executive has not presented the details of its proposal yet, but the plan is to involve better coordination between national authorities, with the commission and member states being able to oppose takeover plans by foreign powers in the EU.

The assessment would be non-binding.

So far, some 15 EU countries have agencies that screen foreign investments on their territory.

The idea to defend the EU against potentially hostile investments was pushed by France and supported by Germany and Italy.

'Important step forward'

In a common statement on Wednesday, the three countries' economy ministers welcomed Juncker's announcement as "an important step towards a level playing field in Europe."

"We need to prevent other states from taking advantage of our openness in order to push through their industrial policy interests," Germany's Brigitte Zypries said.

France's Bruno Le Maire noted that the proposal needed to be "complemented by further work to ensure reciprocity in public procurement and more widely in all our trade relationships."

As the commission's proposal will have to be adopted by the Council of the EU - where member states meet - and by the European Parliament, Italy's Carlo Calenda said the three countries "count on the EU to swiftly agree on the proposed system".

When French president Emmanuel Macron raised the issues at the EU summit in June, he got a lukewarm reaction from his colleagues.

Countries like Sweden, Netherlands, and Denmark were wary of a measure that went against their free-trade traditions.

Others like Greece, Portugal, and Hungary are dependent on foreign investment to develop their economies.

At the June summit, EU leaders agreed to call on the commission to "analyse" foreign investments, but said member states would still take the decisions.

Although the screening will apply to all foreign, state-owned investments, the main target of the measure is China.

"China is becoming a prominent actor in foreign direct investments in Europe," Mikko Huotari, from the Berlin-based Mercator Institute for China Studies (Merics), told EUobserver.

'Less splashy'

Last year, Chinese investments in the EU reached €35 billion, a 77-percent jump from 2015, according to a Merics study led by Huotari.

"Chinese investors are eyeing a broad range of industries, but showed particularly strong interest in technology and advanced manufacturing assets in 2016," Merics' report noted.

The EU's core economies were the main destinations of Chinese funds, with the UK and Germany getting more than half of the money.

The report added that "southern Europe experienced continuing interest", especially in Greece, and that " Chinese investment in eastern Europe remains limited".

In 2017, Huotari said the growth in Chinese investments in Europe will be slower, but the trend will remain.

Projects will be "less splashy", with fewer real estate or hotel purchases, but they will be "more directed on what the Chinese leadership prefers", Huotari said.

Priority is going to high-tech manufacturing, automation, and projects related to the Belt and Road initiative - a massive Chinese plan to invest in transport infrastructure from China to the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

The implementation of the screening plans could be difficult, Huotari said.

Bone of contention

"The first limitation is the current EU policy framework, which is based on the free flow of capitals," he said. "This is a principle that speaks against member states and Brussels blocking investment."

Another problem, he said, would be how to define to what extent an investment was considered a national security issue.

"For some industries or technologies, like semiconductors or to some extent automation or robotics, encryption, there is a legitimate case to be made," he said.

But in other cases, "there is a long stretch from national security to strategic industries."

For Huotari, the screening's efficiency will depend on how far member states can go with the interpretation of the future mechanism's assessments.

"We have to wait until the first case, and it is not for now," he said.

In the shorter term, the plan, combined with an ongoing discussion over anti-dumping measures, could be "a major bone of contention in relations with China," Huotari added.

But in a global context where the EU and China are trying to maintain common interests, "China will be able to handle it," he said.

Site Section

  1. Economic Affairs

Related stories

  1. Macron’s investment screening idea watered down by leaders
  2. Trump is 'gift' for China's EU agenda
  3. China's 16+1 foray into Central and Eastern Europe
  4. EU-China united on climate, divided on trade

Analysis

Trump is 'gift' for China's EU agenda

The more harm Trump does to trans-Atlantic ties, the better for China's global interests, the author of a new study on Sino-European relations has said.

Focus

China's 16+1 foray into Central and Eastern Europe

Half a decade after it was launched, the network of cooperation between China and 16 Central and Eastern European countries has brought uneven economical and political fruits so far.

Focus

EU-China united on climate, divided on trade

Within 24 hours of Trump announcing that the US will pull out of the Paris climate accord, EU and Chinese leaders presented a united front on fighting climate change. But divergence on trade plagues the new alliance.

News in Brief

  1. New rules for EU commissioners' ethics welcomed
  2. Ministers mull extending internal border checks
  3. Theresa May to deliver key Brexit speech in Florence
  4. German MEP calls to block Russia pipeline
  5. Juncker: Turkey's EU membership out of the question for now
  6. EU preparing new proposal to send migrants home
  7. Juncker wants new European Cybersecurity Agency
  8. Juncker proposes new EU framework for investment screening

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUPresident Xi Urges Bigger Global Role for Emerging Economies
  2. EU2017EEAre We Socially Insured in the Future of Work?
  3. European Jewish CongressFrench Authorities to Root Out "Societal Antisemitism" After Jewish Family Assaulted
  4. European Federation of Local Energy CompaniesClean Energy for All? On 10.10 Top-Level Speakers Present the Clean Energy Package
  5. UNICEFUp to Three Quarters of Children Face Abuse & Exploitation on Mediterranean Migration Routes
  6. Swedish EnterprisesEurope Under Challenge; Recipe for a Competitive EU
  7. European Public Health AllianceCall to International Action to Break Deadlock on Chronic Diseases Crisis
  8. EU2017EEEU 2018 Budget: A Case of Three Paradoxes
  9. CES - Silicones EuropePropelling the construction revolution with silicones
  10. ACCAUS 'Dash for Gas' Could Disrupt Global Gas Markets
  11. Swedish Enterprises“No Time to Lose” Film & Debate on How Business & Politics Can Fight Climate Change
  12. European Free AllianceSave The Date!! 26.09 - Coppieters Awards To... Carme Forcadell

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Grave Concern Over Rise in Antisemitism in Poland
  2. EU2017EECybersecurity and the Estonian Presidency
  3. European Free AllianceFemu a Corsica. A Corsican Nationalist Party With a European Dimension
  4. Salzburg Global SeminarSeminar on Sharing Experiences Across Borders to Combat Extremism
  5. CYBERSEC 2017Public Policy Conference Focused on Strategic Aspects of Cybersecurity
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersTrust Is the New Nordic Gold
  7. European Jewish CongressEuropean Governments Must Take Stronger Action Against Terrorism
  8. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceDoes Genetics Explain Why So Few of Us Have an Ideal Cardiovascular Health?
  9. ACCABusinesses Must Grip Ethics and Trust in the Digital Age
  10. European Jewish CongressEJC Welcomes European Court of Justice's Decision to Keep Hamas on Terror List
  11. UNICEFReport: Children on the Move From Africa Do Not First Aim to Go to Europe
  12. Centre Maurits CoppietersWe Need Democratic and Transparent Free Trade Agreements Says MEP Jordi Solé