Tuesday

2nd Oct 2018

  1. News
  2. Economic Affairs

EU warns Italian populists on Greek-type crisis

By

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker vowed to be "very strict" with Italy on its proposed 2019 budget, warning Rome against going ahead with its planned boost in spending.

"Italy is distancing itself from the budgetary targets we have jointly agreed at EU level," Juncker said in a speech in Germany on Monday (1 October).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

"I would not wish that, after having really been able to cope with the Greek crisis, we'll end up in the same crisis in Italy. One such crisis has been enough," he said.

"If Italy wants further special treatment, that would mean the end of the euro. So you have to be very strict," Juncker added.

Last Friday, EU officials already warned Italy over its planned budget, which is expected to increase the country's debt, which currently stands at 131 percent of its GDP and which is the second biggest in the eurozone after Greece.

The EU ceiling is 60 percent.

The EU frowned after Italy's populist government, a coalition of the Five Star Movement and League parties, set the 2019 deficit target at 2.4 percent, which spooked investors.

Italy's economic minister Giovanni Tria had earlier argued that investments would fuel economic growth over the next two years, putting debt on a downward path.

Rome's detailed proposals will have to be submitted for review to the European Commission by 15 October.

A rejection by the commission could widen the rift between Brussels and Italy's eurosceptic leaders - a relationship that was earlier strained by Rome's hardline anti-migration policies.

But a political confrontation with the EU could play into the hands of Italy's far-right interior minister, Matteo Salvini, who aims to create a eurosceptic league in Europe to contest European Parliament elections next May.

Devil in the details

Eurozone finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday also expressed concern over Italy's plans, but, in an effort to diffuse tensions, they stressed the need to see further details before taking a firm position.

Dutch finance minister Wopke Hoekstra said that news from Italy was "not very reassuring".

"As I understand it, talks are still continuing. There's been a sharp reaction from the market, as well as some preliminary remarks from the commission. I think we're very clear that this isn't very reassuring, but we should hold our horses," he told reporters.

"There are rules in the EU which need to be respected. Austria and other countries do what is foreseen by the rules and the same should be the case for Italy. I am confident the Italian finance minister will be able to enforce a sensible solution," Hartwig Loeger, Austria's finance minister said.

Eurogroup president, Portuguese Mario Centeno, said after the Luxembourg talks that more detail was needed to fully analyse Italy's planned budget and for the EU commission to make its assessment.

"We need sound policies to protect it [the euro] - it's up to the Italian authorities to come up with a sustainable and credible budgetary plan," he said.

Italian minister Tria was reassured his colleagues that the debt ratio would not climb.

Meanwhile, Italys deputy prime minister Luigi Di Maio and Salvini celebrated the budget agreement, which was agreed despite reservations from Tria, who, according to the Italian media, has considered resigning - a report he has denied.

De Maio said earlier that his government was not seeking an EU clash.

"The dialogue begins now with the EU and with major private investors, and we are not seeking a conflict," he said.

Site Section

  1. Economic Affairs

Related stories

  1. Italy risks losing help if it blocks EU budget, Oettinger warns
  2. Italy targets Hungary with EU budget threat on migrants
  3. EU commission rejects Italy budget threat on migrants
  4. EU paid Italy at least €200,000 for migrant stunt
Airbnb agrees to clarify pricing for EU

The justice commissioner says the accommodation-rental website will better inform users about prices, and about the legal status of their 'hosts'. Facebook, however, could face sanctions if it doesn't comply with EU rules.

News in Brief

  1. Study blames UK ministers for 2008 Iceland bank collapses
  2. Merkel and Macron world's most popular leaders
  3. German government agree to limit diesel car emissions
  4. 180,000 Catalans mark vote anniversary
  5. May unveils plan ending EU free movement after Brexit
  6. Greece, Spain and Italy have EU's highest unemployment
  7. France warns Italy on budget rules
  8. UK parliament and EU will both reject May's Brexit plan: Rees-Mogg

Airbnb agrees to clarify pricing for EU

The justice commissioner says the accommodation-rental website will better inform users about prices, and about the legal status of their 'hosts'. Facebook, however, could face sanctions if it doesn't comply with EU rules.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  2. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  3. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  4. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  5. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  6. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  7. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  8. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  9. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  10. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  11. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow

Latest News

  1. EU warns Italian populists on Greek-type crisis
  2. Brussels deflating children's balloons
  3. May's 'unilateral guarantees' won't protect UK citizens in Europe
  4. Son of couple jailed in Egypt pleads to EU for help
  5. Macedonia's EU future in doubt after referendum flop
  6. Without EU quotas, sugar sector struggles with low prices
  7. Former diplomats raise alarm on Israeli lobby group
  8. Turkey and money dominate this week

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  5. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  6. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  8. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  9. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  11. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  12. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us