Thursday

3rd Jan 2019

  1. News
  2. Economic Affairs

ECB takes over ailing Italian bank

  • The ECB in Frankfurt has taken over an Italian bank (Photo: ECB)

By

The European Central Bank on Wednesday (2 January) took control of Italy's Carige bank following the resignation of the majority of its board members.

The move augurs broader risks for another banking collapse, amid a struggling Italian economy, as the mismanaged mid-sized bank failed last month to secure fresh capital.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Turmoil within Italy's populist coalition government appears to have only further exposed those risks as the Frankfurt-based ECB made the unprecedented decision to appoint three temporary administrators to replace Carige's board of directors.

"Temporary administrators are tasked with safeguarding the stability of a bank by closely monitoring its situation," said the ECB, in a statement.

It also noted that the administrators, a team that includes a surveillance committee, are empowered to take action to ensure the bank restores compliance with capital requirements.

Placing the team at the helm of a commercial bank represents a first for the ECB since it was granted expanded powers in 2014 to supervise lenders.

Carige bank is based in Genoa, and is Italy's tenth-largest.

The bank has lost the backing of the Malacalza family of steel entrepreneurs, who in December refused to back a €400m share issue, according to Reuters.

The Malacalza family holds 27.6 percent of Carige. They say they blocked the capital increase because they first wanted more clarity on the bank's future business plan and possible merger options.

The ECB wants Carige to merge with a stronger partner, possibly creating tensions with Italy's coalition government given that European rules require shareholders to shoulder some of the losses if problems worsen.

German Green MEP Sven Giegold, who oversees the financial and economic policy of the political group, has called for a European investigation into the matter.

He suggested earlier attempts to rescue the ailing bank may have violated European Union rules on state aid and now wants Margrethe Vestager, the EU's antitrust chief, to launch a probe.

"We may not allow that member states invent new aid programmes for banks in order to avoid EU rules to protect tax payers," Giegold said, in an emailed statement.

Vestager last month, in a letter addressed to Giegold, suggested no state aid rules had been broken.

Site Section

  1. Economic Affairs

Related stories

  1. Salvini is gambling with core voters' future in budget battle
  2. EU commission rejects Italy's budget plans
  3. Eurozone ministers look at 'lessons' to save banks

Analysis

Salvini is gambling with core voters' future in budget battle

Businesses in northern Italy are anxiously watching the standoff between the European Commission and the Italian government. They used to be the 'Northern League's' most important electorate - but the party's profile and priorities have changed.

EU commission rejects Italy's budget plans

The EU executive has asked Italy to resubmit its budget in an unprecedented rebuke, while warning Rome that public debt was the "enemy of the people".

Analysis

China's 2019 growth outlook

As China's growth seems to be slowing, some observers see the country amid what the New York Times called a "severe downturn". As they mistake China's secular deceleration with cyclical fluctuations, they miss the rapid increase in Chinese living standards.

Exclusive

Fines for dangerous ski lifts vary widely across EU

Failure to comply with EU safety requirements for ski lifts is punished very differently across EU member states - posing a problem for the sector, as unscrupulous firms could set themselves up in states where fines are the lowest.

EU gives Switzerland another six months for a deal

The EU commission is giving more time to the Swiss government to endorse a deal that would put various sectorial agreements to access the single market under one deal. Nevertheless, after Brexit, the EU has had enough of exceptions.

News in Brief

  1. Juncker used private jets for 21 out of 43 official trips
  2. EU Commission pushes plan to tax internet companies
  3. UK offers Brexit ferry contract to start-up
  4. Spain received record number of migrants by sea in 2018
  5. Police confirm eight dead in Danish bridge train accident
  6. Estonians spend most on alcohol per household in EU
  7. London mayor angers Brexiteers with pro-EU fireworks
  8. Orban attends inauguration of Brazil's far-right leader

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General

Latest News

  1. ECB takes over ailing Italian bank
  2. Ireland may seek aid, as border issue stalls Brexit deal
  3. China's 2019 growth outlook
  4. Merkel urges openness, Macron 'unity', ahead of tough 2019 for EU
  5. Graft at home overshadows Romania's EU presidency
  6. 2019: Need for EU action
  7. New 'EU presidents' strangling free press
  8. France 'shocked' by Poland's 'sick man' attack on Macron

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us