Wednesday

6th Apr 2022

Calls for EU-wide gas cap, but no collective response

  • The EU’s 27 heads of state and government met for an informal summit in Versailles, France (Photo: fr.wikipedia.org)

By

With gas prices surging, calls across Europe have been growing louder for the European Union to mandate a price cap to control the cost of living and safeguard the broader economy.

Benchmark Dutch gas prices briefly hit €345 a megawatt-hour on Monday, 20 times the price of the same contract a year ago.

Lisbeth Kirk

But don't hold your breath for a collective response.

Positions among the EU's 27 heads of state and government were a jumble on Thursday, when they met for an informal summit in Versailles, France.

France, the host country for the summit that holds the rotating EU presidency, implemented a national cap on gas prices in October to protect French businesses and citizens.

"There must be a cap, a European ceiling, on wholesale gas prices," Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo told the Belgian daily De Standaard on Thursday.

A cap would set an upper price limit on gas futures markets, preventing prices from rising above a certain ceiling.

"It sounds nice, but we don't support such a price cap," was the blunt assessment by Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte.

Rutte said a price cap on gas would hamper investment in alternatives.

"If you take LNG for example, liquefied gas that we really need from the United States and other parts of the world, it would make it unattractive to export to Europe," he said.

Russian banks, oil refineries to face EU freeze

Russian banks and oil refineries to be hobbled by new EU sanctions, as civilian deaths mount in Ukraine. US wanted to exclude Russia from SWIFT, but Germany and France favoured incremental approach.

Opinion

As Ukraine boils, don't forget the other big conflict in the region

The situation in Ukraine could have devastating consequences for the Caucasus, including a new conflict. Despite friendship Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russia has been increasingly annoyed by Turkey on the Crimea and for providing armed drones to Ukraine.

Green label for gas may be coming unstuck

The European Commission on Tuesday defended labelling natural gas as a sustainable investment during a session at the European Parliament. Sceptical lawmakers said demand for gas is strong enough.

