Germany expects Russian leaking to start in 'weeks'

Germany expects Russia to start publishing compromising material on German MPs in the summer in order to destabilise its elections.

The interior minister, Thomas de Maiziere, and intelligence chief, Hans-Georg Maassen, issued the warning in Berlin on Tuesday (4 July) after unveiling a yearly intelligence report.

De Maziere said Bundestag hack material likely to be published soon (Photo: EU2017MT)

De Maziere said the material “could be published in the coming weeks,” the Reuters news agency reported.

Maassen said Russia’s intention was “to damage trust in and the functioning of our democracy so our government should have domestic political difficulties and not be as free to act in its foreign policy as it is today.”

A hacker group, called APT28, said by US intelligence to be a front for Russian spies, stole 16 gigabytes of data from over 5,600 computers in the German parliament in 2015.

It broke into the computers of 16 MPs and some in chancellor Angela Merkel’s office.

De Maziere added, recalling Russia’s actions in the US and French elections, that he expected "a classic disinformation campaign with lies and half truths intended to shape opinions" that would be spread online by "bots”.

Mainstream parties in Germany are polling miles ahead of their pro-Kremlin competitors, Die Linke (The Left) and far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), ahead of the elections in September.

The German voting system is also hard to hack. People vote on paper ballots and data is counted on an encrypted, offline network by the Federal Statistics Office.

But Germany hosts three pro-Kremlin media - RT Deutsch, Sputnik Deutsch, and NewsFront Deutsch.

The 2.5 million Russian people living in Germany also follow Russia state media, which has been broadcasting anti-Merkel propaganda for years.

Maassen, the intelligence chief, said on Tuesday: “It [Russia’s campaign] may not be aimed at strengthening one party or another, or ensuring that one or another person is elected to run the government, but that the trust in the functioning of our democracy is damaged.”

The yearly intelligence assessment by Germany’s domestic agency, the BfV, which handles counter-espionage, said: “It is assumed that Russian state agencies are trying to influence parties, politicians and public opinion, with a particular eye to the 2017 parliamentary election.”

It added that “since 2014, propaganda and disinformation activities to promote Russian interests and defame the Federal Government’s policy have increased”.

“Important propaganda and disinformation tools include social networks, the microblogging service Twitter, government-funded and private institutes and Russian state media. TV, radio, and online channels worldwide are used for propaganda and disinformation campaigns”, it said.

It also warned that Turkey was spying on Turkish expats in Germany and that China was using websites like Facebook to recruit agents for economic espionage.

"The consequences for our country range from weakened negotiating positions to high material costs and economic damage all the way to impairment of national sovereignty," the report said.

Part of Russia’s propaganda campaign has been to portray Merkel’s open-door policy for refugees as a security threat to German people.

With a terrorist incident in the run-up to elections also likely to destabilise the vote, Maassen said “further attacks by single persons or terror commando groups must be expected.”

The BfV report noted that there were some 24,000 “potential” Islamist extremists living in Germany compared to 8,350 in 2015.

De Maiziere said that 680 of them were considered dangerous enough to pose a terrorist threat.