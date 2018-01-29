Monday

29th Jan 2018

  1. News
  2. Elections

Refugee split leaves German coalition deal hanging

  • The parties under Merkel and Schulz suffered massive losses under last year's German federal election (Photo: European Parliament)

By

Germany has yet to form a government given, in part, outstanding divisions over migration despite intense talks over the weekend.

Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian ally, the Christian Social Union (CSU), remain at odds with Martin Schulz's Social Democrats (SPD) on a family reunification policy for refugees.

The conservative bloc oppose allowing refugees to bring over their families. The centre-left socialists are in favour.

The coalition talks ended in the early hours of Monday (29 January) with an aim to reach agreement at the start of next month.

"It drives me crazy that we can't find a humane solution to this issue with a party that has the word Christian in its name," Lars Castellucci, an SPD MP, was quoted as saying in the Financial Times newspaper.

Some 278,000 refugees in Germany were given a subsidiary protection status, which restricts their options to bring over relatives.

The reduced status was imposed following the large inflow of refugees in 2015 and is set to expire in mid-March. Merkel's bloc want to extend the March deadline.

The move was made, in part, to appease a right-wing base that helped make the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) the third largest party.

Earlier this month, the AfD floated a bill to impose a flat out ban on family reunification.

Despite scraping by with a federal election win four months ago, a weakened Merkel has been unable to form a grand coalition. Her bloc is also seeking to impose an annual refugee cap of up to 220,000.

The September election result had delivered a historic blow for both the conservatives and the socialists.

The SPD, itself struggling with internal divisions, appeared to throw her a lifeline last week when they agreed to begin official talks.

But should the talks fail, then Merkel may have to opt for a minority coalition or risk a possible second German federal election.

Her previous attempt late last year to form a coalition with the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens had also collapsed.

Site Section

  1. Elections

Related stories

  1. No new dawn for Europe under German coalition
  2. Germany to let slip 2020 climate target
  3. SPD wants EU at heart of German coalition talks
Germany to let slip 2020 climate target

Prospective governing coalition partners give up on reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent in 2020, saying instead they will achieve that in the early 2020s.

SPD wants EU at heart of German coalition talks

Germany's three mainstream parties have begun their discussions for a new grand coalition, more than three months after the September election which saw them all lose seats.

Berlusconi in Brussels on pre-election charm offensive

Berlusconi reassured EPP leaders about the reliability of his centre-right coalition with the eurosceptic Northern League against the rise of the populist Five Star movement, ahead of Italian political elections in March.

News in Brief

  1. Poland urges US sanctions on Russian pipeline
  2. EU to host crisis talks on Palestine aid
  3. Berlin wants tougher controls of company sales to China
  4. 'Door is open' if UK changes mind on Brexit, Moscovici says
  5. Finland re-elects president in first round
  6. Pro-Russian Zeman wins Czech vote
  7. Visegrad Four oppose transnational lists for EP
  8. Eurosceptic blog demands EU corrects 'fake news' accusation

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Dialogue PlatformWhat Can Christians Learn from a Global Islamic Movement?
  2. European Jewish CongressEJC President Warns Europe as Holocaust Memory Fades
  3. European Free AlllianceNo Justice From the Spanish Supreme Court Ruling
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Solutions for Sustainable Cities: New Grants Awarded for Branding Projects
  5. Mission of China to the EUTrade Between China, Belt and Road Countries up 15%
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersOresund Inspires Other EU Border Regions to Work Together to Generate Growth
  7. Mission of China to the EUTrade Between China, Belt and Road Countries up 15%
  8. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Calls on EU to Sanction Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Expel Ambassadors
  9. Dialogue PlatformRoundtable on "Political Islam, Civil Islam and The West" 31 January
  10. ILGA EuropeFreedom of Movement and Same-Sex Couples in Romania – Case Update!
  11. EU2017EEEstonia Completes First EU Presidency, Introduced New Topics to the Agenda
  12. Bio-Based IndustriesLeading the Transition Towards a Post-Petroleum Society