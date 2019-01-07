Italy and Poland in talks on creating anti-EU league

Poland and Italy's right-wing rulers are to cement their "special relations" at a meeting in Warsaw, which could make a new anti-EU league a major force in the next European Parliament (EP).

The meeting, between Polish ruling party chief, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, and Italian interior minister and deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini, in the Polish capital on Wednesday (9 January) is to discuss Poland's membership in Salvini's new EP group, according to Italian daily La Repubblica.

Matteo Salvini also courted Hungary's Orban, who has so far chosen to stay in the EPP (Photo: European Parliament)

"It's a meeting at the highest level. If [party] president Kaczynski meets another politician, it's a sign of a certain special relationship, which is how we are treating it," Polish foreign minister Jacek Czaputowicz told Polish radio station RMF on Saturday.

"We have to discuss matters related to the European Parliament," he added.

Jacek Sasin, an MP from Kaczynski's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party said it was "uncertain" whether the meeting would "deliver a certain objective, an agreement".

But Salvini and Kaczynski would "exchange ideas ... on how the European Union should function", he said.

"There are definitely different points of view between us and Mr Matteo Salvini ... but that doesn't mean we don't have some ideas in common on how the [European] project should be modified," he added.

Kaczynski's party currently sits in the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group, the third largest in the EP with 73 deputies.

But this group is likely to collapse when its British Conservative party members leave after Brexit, leaving PiS homeless in Brussels.

The main group, the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), already has a Kaczysnki-style member, Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who it has kept in its ranks in the hope of trying to contain him.

But the EPP is also home to Poland's main opposition party, the Civic Platform, ruling out PiS membership.

That leaves the option of the Salvini-led group as an potential prospect, whether to gain power in the EP, or whether to gain leverage to get the EU to back off on its sanctions procedure against Poland over PiS' abuse of rule of law.

"The message [of Wednesday's meeting] is: the Polish government is shifting its position to the anti-European fringe," Slawomir Nitras, a Civic Platform MP, said.

"It [the Polish government] is not just sceptical [of the EU], it's joining with forces who are thinking of how to dismantle the European Union," he added.

"If he [Salvini] ... persuades Law and Justice to join, it will be one of the largest groups in the next European parliament," Kazimierz Marcinkiewicz, a former Polish prime minister who left PiS, also said.

Salvini has already convinced French and Dutch far-right parties, the National Rally (formerly known as National Front) and the Party for Freedom (PVV), to join.

If the PiS, as well as Austria's far-right Freedom Party, join as well the group could get 140 MEPs or more, making it the third largest in the EP.

If Salvini calls a snap election in Italy in 2019 and becomes Italian prime minister, as many are expecting due to the League's surge in opinion polls, and if PiS wins Polish parliamentary elections this year, as expected, the new group would also have two sitting leaders of the two of the EU's six largest member states.

Special relations

Wednesday's meeting came about after Poland's interior minister, Joachim Brudzinski, invited Salvini to Warsaw at last October's meeting of interior ministers of the so-called Group of Six, or G6, in Lyon in France.

Kaczynski and Salvini share an antipathy to Muslim migrants, and do not like what they see as EU meddling in their domestic politics.

They are divided on what to do with migrants and on Russia.

Poland has boycotted EU quotas on migrant sharing, while Salvini wants EU solidarity.

Poland also has a historic distrust of Russia and the regime of president Vladimir Putin, while Salvini is a self-avowed Putin fan, who has posed wearing a T-shirt of the Russian autocrat on his visits to the Kremlin.

But the divisions are not big enough to stand in the way of a joint group, PiS politicians said.

Poland and Italy are both on Europe's external borders and "have many economic, cultural, and social issues in common," Brudzinski said on Twitter.

It was "stupid" to criticise Kaczynski on Salvini's links with Putin when other EU leaders, including EU Council chief Donald Tusk, have also met the Russian president, Brudzinski added.

Eurosceptic?

The PiS party should not be described as "eurosceptic" because it wanted to stay in the EU, Sasin, the PiS MP added.

"Eurosceptics are opponents of this [European] project, and we are just the opposite," he said.

But for his part, Czaputowicz, the Polish foreign minister, did little to support Sasin's claim in his RMF interview.

The EU institutions had ganged up to "hurt Polish authorities as much as possible," he told Polish radio on Saturday, referring to the EU sanctions procedure.

"The European commonwealth is functioning badly ... the EU can't conduct actions which don't have public acceptance," he added, when asked to explain the rise in popularity of anti-EU forces.

Those remarks were mild by comparison with the eurosceptic rhetoric of the Polish president, PiS ally Andrzej Duda.

The EU was an "imaginary community from which we don't gain much", Duda said at a rally in Lezajsk, in south-east Poland, in October.

The fact that Poland was an EU member "doesn't mean we should repeat the mistakes of the West and become infected with social diseases that dominate there," Kaczynski himself said at a PiS rally in September, alluding to EU values such as multiculturalism and LGBTI rights, opposition to which unites Europe's far right.