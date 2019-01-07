Monday

7th Jan 2019

  1. News
  2. Elections

Italy and Poland in talks on creating anti-EU league

  • Polish ruling party chief Jaroslaw Kaczynski with Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban in October 2018 (Photo: pis.org)

By

Poland and Italy's right-wing rulers are to cement their "special relations" at a meeting in Warsaw, which could make a new anti-EU league a major force in the next European Parliament (EP).

The meeting, between Polish ruling party chief, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, and Italian interior minister and deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini, in the Polish capital on Wednesday (9 January) is to discuss Poland's membership in Salvini's new EP group, according to Italian daily La Repubblica.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • Matteo Salvini also courted Hungary's Orban, who has so far chosen to stay in the EPP (Photo: European Parliament)

"It's a meeting at the highest level. If [party] president Kaczynski meets another politician, it's a sign of a certain special relationship, which is how we are treating it," Polish foreign minister Jacek Czaputowicz told Polish radio station RMF on Saturday.

"We have to discuss matters related to the European Parliament," he added.

Jacek Sasin, an MP from Kaczynski's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party said it was "uncertain" whether the meeting would "deliver a certain objective, an agreement".

But Salvini and Kaczynski would "exchange ideas ... on how the European Union should function", he said.

"There are definitely different points of view between us and Mr Matteo Salvini ... but that doesn't mean we don't have some ideas in common on how the [European] project should be modified," he added.

Kaczynski's party currently sits in the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group, the third largest in the EP with 73 deputies.

But this group is likely to collapse when its British Conservative party members leave after Brexit, leaving PiS homeless in Brussels.

The main group, the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), already has a Kaczysnki-style member, Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who it has kept in its ranks in the hope of trying to contain him.

But the EPP is also home to Poland's main opposition party, the Civic Platform, ruling out PiS membership.

That leaves the option of the Salvini-led group as an potential prospect, whether to gain power in the EP, or whether to gain leverage to get the EU to back off on its sanctions procedure against Poland over PiS' abuse of rule of law.

"The message [of Wednesday's meeting] is: the Polish government is shifting its position to the anti-European fringe," Slawomir Nitras, a Civic Platform MP, said.

"It [the Polish government] is not just sceptical [of the EU], it's joining with forces who are thinking of how to dismantle the European Union," he added.

"If he [Salvini] ... persuades Law and Justice to join, it will be one of the largest groups in the next European parliament," Kazimierz Marcinkiewicz, a former Polish prime minister who left PiS, also said.

Salvini has already convinced French and Dutch far-right parties, the National Rally (formerly known as National Front) and the Party for Freedom (PVV), to join.

If the PiS, as well as Austria's far-right Freedom Party, join as well the group could get 140 MEPs or more, making it the third largest in the EP.

If Salvini calls a snap election in Italy in 2019 and becomes Italian prime minister, as many are expecting due to the League's surge in opinion polls, and if PiS wins Polish parliamentary elections this year, as expected, the new group would also have two sitting leaders of the two of the EU's six largest member states.

Special relations

Wednesday's meeting came about after Poland's interior minister, Joachim Brudzinski, invited Salvini to Warsaw at last October's meeting of interior ministers of the so-called Group of Six, or G6, in Lyon in France.

Kaczynski and Salvini share an antipathy to Muslim migrants, and do not like what they see as EU meddling in their domestic politics.

They are divided on what to do with migrants and on Russia.

Poland has boycotted EU quotas on migrant sharing, while Salvini wants EU solidarity.

Poland also has a historic distrust of Russia and the regime of president Vladimir Putin, while Salvini is a self-avowed Putin fan, who has posed wearing a T-shirt of the Russian autocrat on his visits to the Kremlin.

But the divisions are not big enough to stand in the way of a joint group, PiS politicians said.

Poland and Italy are both on Europe's external borders and "have many economic, cultural, and social issues in common," Brudzinski said on Twitter.

It was "stupid" to criticise Kaczynski on Salvini's links with Putin when other EU leaders, including EU Council chief Donald Tusk, have also met the Russian president, Brudzinski added.

Eurosceptic?

The PiS party should not be described as "eurosceptic" because it wanted to stay in the EU, Sasin, the PiS MP added.

"Eurosceptics are opponents of this [European] project, and we are just the opposite," he said.

But for his part, Czaputowicz, the Polish foreign minister, did little to support Sasin's claim in his RMF interview.

The EU institutions had ganged up to "hurt Polish authorities as much as possible," he told Polish radio on Saturday, referring to the EU sanctions procedure.

"The European commonwealth is functioning badly ... the EU can't conduct actions which don't have public acceptance," he added, when asked to explain the rise in popularity of anti-EU forces.

Those remarks were mild by comparison with the eurosceptic rhetoric of the Polish president, PiS ally Andrzej Duda.

The EU was an "imaginary community from which we don't gain much", Duda said at a rally in Lezajsk, in south-east Poland, in October.

The fact that Poland was an EU member "doesn't mean we should repeat the mistakes of the West and become infected with social diseases that dominate there," Kaczynski himself said at a PiS rally in September, alluding to EU values such as multiculturalism and LGBTI rights, opposition to which unites Europe's far right.

Site Section

  1. Elections

Related stories

  1. Salvini is gambling with core voters' future in budget battle
  2. France 'shocked' by Poland's 'sick man' attack on Macron
  3. Austerity did not help Italy - maybe spending will?

Analysis

Salvini is gambling with core voters' future in budget battle

Businesses in northern Italy are anxiously watching the standoff between the European Commission and the Italian government. They used to be the 'Northern League's' most important electorate - but the party's profile and priorities have changed.

Opinion

Austerity did not help Italy - maybe spending will?

Why all the fuss? You might not like their political views but let the Italian government implement some pro-growth reforms because austerity did not work in jumpstarting their economy.

Interview

Cohn-Bendit: still fighting for Europe

"The EU will have one less problem when the British aren't in because they always had mixed feelings", says the Franco-German political veteran.

Feature

'Macron vs Orban' is no quick fix for EU democracy

A Macron versus Orbans styled election battle might lift turnout in next year's European Parliament elections, but under laying democratic problems would remain, warn experts.

News in Brief

  1. Poll: 54 percent of Britons would now vote to stay in EU
  2. Swiss likely to reject EU deal, warns president
  3. UK and France step up prevention of Channel crossings
  4. Thousands march against Serbian president again
  5. Hackers leak personal data of hundreds of German politicians
  6. Record-high Danish support for EU after Brexit vote
  7. AfD raises German exit from EU if bloc fails to 'change'
  8. 'Yellow vest' leader's arrest sparks outcry

Opinion

'The kids aren't alt-right'

Steve Bannon's demolition derby is behind the curve of EU politics, writes Dutch liberal MEP Sophie in 't Veld.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  2. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  3. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  5. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  6. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  8. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  10. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  12. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us