EU lawyers give Russia pipeline a free pass

EU lawyers have shot holes in the European Commission's bid to regulate a new Russia-Germany gas pipeline - Nord Stream 2 (NS2).

The opinion, by the legal service of the EU Council, where member states meet, said the Commission's legal arguments were flawed and that it had no competence to muscle in on the project.

Former German chancellor Schroeder now works as a Russian lobbyist (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

The opinion, leaked by Politico, an news website, was "ammo for [pro-Nord Stream 2] lobbyists", one expert said.

It also showed how powerful member states, such as Germany, "manipulated" EU decisions, another expert said.

The Council opinion, dated 27 September, took aim at an earlier Commission document, seen by EUobserver.

That Commission paper had said Nord Stream 2 could distort EU energy markets in Russia's favour by making Ukraine's gas transit network obsolete.

It said the pipeline's offshore section, under the Baltic Sea, ought to be regulated by a new EU-Russia agreement negotiated by the Commission in order not to have a "legal void" or "contradictory" laws (the EU and Russia's).

It also said the offshore section should be covered by EU laws forcing Russian firm Gazprom to give up its monopoly on use of the pipe.

But the Council's lawyers said Nord Stream 2 would "increase the ability of the union to be unaffected by … disputes" such as the Russia-Ukraine gas wars of past years.

They said there was no risk of a legal void because Nord Stream 2's offshore section "would in any event be subject to the relevant rules of international law, including the law of the sea."

They said there was no risk of "contradictory" legal regimes because EU energy laws, which prohibited Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 monopoly, did not apply to the offshore pipe.

"The directive does not apply to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline", the Council legal service said, referring to the EU's so-called third energy package on market access.

It added that the lack of legal reasons for the Commission to get involved made it a "political choice" whether member states would give it a mandate to do so anyway.

But it also said that under the EU treaty, Germany would have a right to veto even such as political mandate because the EU had no right to interfere in a member states' choice of energy suppliers.

"Such affectation of a member state's energy mix could not be obtained without the consent of the member state concerned," it said.

Lobbyists

For Sijbren de Jong, an analyst at The Hague Centre for Strategic Studies, a think tank in The Hague, the Council's analysis will be used as "ammo" by pro-NS2 lobbyists.

He said the Council lawyers "forget to mention that NS2 is designed to ensure the closure of other routes", referring to Ukraine.

He also questioned the Council lawyers' views on the applicability of EU anti-monopoly laws.

"If the third package is applied where the pipeline reaches EU territory, it de facto will apply to the whole pipeline essentially," he said.

The pipeline's lobbyists include former German leader Gerhard Schroeder, who works for Gazprom.

"I think that the federal government [of Germany] still supports the Nord Stream 2 project due to its own well-calculated interests. I think that the new government will demonstrate that Germany is interested in implementation of the Nord Stream 2", he said on Sunday.

Jens Mueller, who works for the Nord Stream 2 consortium, a Gazprom vehicle in Switzerland, told EUobserver the Council paper was "self-explanatory".

"Project developers have to rely on the rule of law," he said.

South Stream

The Commission, three years ago, did force Russia and Bulgaria to apply the EU's third energy package to a similar pipeline - South Stream - under the Black Sea.

That led Russia to bin the project, causing financial losses for Bulgaria and would-be transit states, such as Hungary.

For Stefan Meister, a scholar of Russian affairs at the German Council on Foreign Relations, a think tank in Berlin, the main difference between Nord Stream 2 and South Stream was German power.

"The German government and [German chancellor] Merkel were involved in stopping South Stream. This is not the case with NS2, where the critical member states are too weak", Meister said.

The EU countries critical of NS2 are the Nordic states, the Baltic countries, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland.

"It shows again, that the whole EU process is very non-transparent, open to manipulation, and not independent from the influence of member states, which undermines the credibility of the Commission and of those processes," he said.