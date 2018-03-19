Kiev wants EU sanctions on former German chancellor

By Nikolaj Nielsen

Ukraine is pressing for the EU to impose sanctions against former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, over his pro-Russian lobbying activities.

In an interview published Monday (19 March) in the Bild newspaper, Ukraine's foreign minister Pavlo Klimkin described Schroeder as "the most important lobbyist of Putin's projects worldwide. That is why the European Union should analyse its possible actions."

