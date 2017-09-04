Turkey accuses Merkel of racism

The Turkish government has accused German chancellor of being "racist" after she called for an end of Turkey's EU accession negotiations.

Mainstream parties "are using the same rhetoric as racist parties" in order to win back voters they lost to populist parties, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday (4 September).

On Sunday, in a TV debate with her opponent Martin Schulz ahead of the 24 September elections, the German chancellor Angela Merkel said that she will discuss with other EU leaders to "end" accession talks.

"The fact is clear that Turkey should not become a member of the EU," she said.

Martin Schulz, a former president of the European Parliament, agreed that "we should not allow in a country that is against EU values."

"Turkey and Hungary were discussed more than internal issues" during the debate, Cavusoglu pointed out.

"They should rather focus on their own internal issues," he added.

Cavusoglu, who was speaking at the Bled Strategic Forum, in Slovenia, said that EU accession "is still a strategic goal for Turkey".

"Turkey has no problem to open any chapter and to discuss and negotiate any technical issue," he added, denouncing "political obstacles [Turks] have been facing.

Despite EU concerns about purges in administration and thousands of arrests since the failed coup of July 2016, he "assured that nothing has changed in Turkey".

He said that "the EU didn't support democracy in Turkey" after the coup and that is was a reason why "support of Turkish people to EU membership as declined'.

Earlier on Monday, a spokesman to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that "Germany and Europe's attacks" were "ignoring necessary and pressing problems".

"We hope the problematic atmosphere that made Turkish-German relations the victim of this narrow political horizon will end," he added.

'Dialogue continues'

The European Commission reacted cautiously to Merkel's remarks.

"Turkey is a candidate country for the moment," the EU high representative Federica Mogherini said, also in Bled.

"Dialogue continues, work on negotiations continues," she said.

"On the future, I would suggest that we look beyond what is said in electoral campaigns, both in Turkey and in the European Union," she added, insisting that the EU must work with Turkey, "a key player in a region that is strategically important for us."

"Working together is a must when you are neighbours," she said.

In Brussels, European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said that EU support to Turkey was "not unlimited and not unconditional", but that the EU should "reflect on these things calmly".

"This a decison for member states to take," he noted.

But he reminded that the commission's president Jean-Claude Juncker was also very critical of Turkey last week. In a speech to EU ambassador Juncker said that "'Turkey is taking giant strides away from Europe" and that its government is making accession "impossible".