Tuesday

6th Feb 2018

  1. News
  2. Enlargement

EU downgrades Kosovo enlargement status

  • Pristina: Spain, Cyprus, Greece, Romania, and Slovakia do not recognise Kosovo (Photo: Aleksandra Eriksson)

By

The European Commission has downgraded Kosovo's enlargement status following a complaint from separatist-hit Spain

Its new Western Balkans policy, published on Tuesday (6 February), systematically scrubbed out all language from earlier drafts that had put Kosovo on an equal footing with nations such as Serbia and Montenegro in terms of their EU perspective.

Thank you for reading EUobserver!

Subscribe now for a 30 day free trial.

  1. €150 per year
  2. or €15 per month
  3. Cancel anytime

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us. See also our full Terms of Use.

If you already have an account click here to login.

  • Kosovo and Serb leaders meeting in Brussels to 'normalise' relations (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

Tuesday's text spoke of a "historic window of opportunity" for "Western Balkan countries", while earlier drafts had spoken of an opportunity for "all six Western Balkan partners".

The drafts had said EU entry talks with Kosovo as well as Bosnia and others should be "well advanced" by 2025.

But Tuesday's text said Kosovo could "advance on its European path once objective circumstances allow", referring to the fact that Spain and four other EU members do not recognise its independence from Serbia.

The drafts had also said that if Serbia and Kosovo normalised relations, then it would be "a key element on both Serbia and Kosovo's EU path" and that this should happen "by the end of 2019 at the latest".

But Tuesday's paper said a Serbia-Kosovo deal would see them "advance on their respective European paths" and dropped the 2019 deadline.

It fudged the question of Kosovo's inclusion in EU ministerial meetings and summits with the other five Balkans aspirants.

The drafts had said they would "all" be welcome in a "Western Balkans 6 format", but the final policy document said only that "the Western Balkans" would attend such meetings.

The commission changes came after Spain objected to Kosovo's full inclusion in the strategy.

Spanish complaint

"The concept of 'WB6' [Western Balkans 6] does not fit the enlargement dynamic. Kosovo is not part of the enlargement process and has its own differentiated framework," Madrid said in an informal paper last week, in the wake of Spain's own separatist crisis in the Catalonia region.

Greece, which also does not recognise Kosovo, backed Spain.

Of the other EU non-recognisers, Slovakia backed the commission, while Cyprus and Romania declined to take a public position.

Writing in an op-ed in EUobserver last week, Bekim Collaku, the chief of staff of Kosovo president Hashim Thaci, warned it would spoil the atmosphere if the commission bowed to Spain.

"It can only add more tensions in the region if some of the countries are advanced while others are left behind," Collaku said.

EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini said on Tuesday she still hoped the Serbia-Kosovo normalisation deal could be concluded by 2019.

She told press at the European Parliament in Strasbourg the new policy was meant to "anchor" the Western Balkans in their EU choice, despite the snub to Kosovo.

Johannes Hahn, the EU enlargement commissioner, said the Western Balkans remained "very fragile, shaky" 20 years after the wars there ended.

But he said the EU enlargement process had helped to calm the region, using the example of a recent murder in Kosovo.

Hahn said the killing of Oliver Ivanovic, an ethnic Serb politician, in northern Kosovo in January would normally have triggered further violence, but that Serb and Kosovo leaders had instead phoned each other and urged public restraint.

EU weight

He also said the EU should be less fearful of competition for influence by Russia and China.

The vast majority of Western Balkans trade and foreign investment was tied to EU states, Hahn said.

He noted that Austria, his native country, alone invested four times more than Russia in Serbia. "I don't think we should play it [Russian competition] down, but we should be clear on our own weight and relevance," he said.

The Western Balkans policy envisaged €500 million in EU payments to the region in 2018 to 2020, but Hahn said this money had already been earmarked for this purpose in the budget and was not a top-up.

Site Section

  1. Enlargement

Related stories

  1. Spain tells EU to cut Kosovo from enlargement plan
  2. EU sets date for next wave of enlargement
  3. Tension ahead if Kosovo left out of EU strategy
  4. Juncker: Slovenia-Croatia dispute jeopardises Balkan enlargement

Opinion

Tension ahead if Kosovo left out of EU strategy

It is crucial that the EU strategy and the Sofia summit provide the same accession perspective to all six Western Balkan countries, Kosovo president's top official says.

Turkey 'ready' to reform terror laws for EU visa deal

Faruk Kaymakci, Turkey's ambassador to the EU, says Ankara is ready to reform its anti-terror laws and meet all outstanding benchmarks so that Turks can travel freely to EU member states without visas.

Opinion

EU needs commitment to rights in West Balkans

The European Commission's new West Balkans strategy means well - but it will need serious commitment to respecting the rule of law, not just paying attention when violence flares.

News in Brief

  1. EU-Turkey summit in Bulgaria in March
  2. Commission to investigate Apple's Shazam plans
  3. Spanish deputy PM: symbolic Catalan presidency 'ridiculous'
  4. Commission publishes positions on Chile trade talks
  5. MEPs concerned on complexity of clean energy funds
  6. Low attendance for Croat PM debate in Strasbourg
  7. European parliament approves special committee on pesticides
  8. EU parliament approves partial geo-blocking ban

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Friends of ArmeniaSave The Date 28/02: “Nagorno-Karabakh & the EU: 1988-2018”
  2. European Heart NetworkSmart CAP is Triple Win for Economy, Environment and Health
  3. European Free AlllianceEFA Joins the Protest in Aiacciu on 03 Feb. to Solicit a Dialogue After the Elections
  4. EPSUDrinking Water Directive Step Forward but Human Right to Water Not Recognized
  5. European Gaming & Betting AssociationGambling Operators File Data Protection Complaint Against Payment Block in Norway
  6. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Deep Concern Over Proposed Holocaust Law in Poland
  7. CECEConstruction Industry Gets Together to Discuss the Digital Revolution @ the EU Industry Days
  8. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Relations in the New Era
  9. European Free AlllianceEnd Discrimination of European Minorities - Sign the Minority Safepack Initiative
  10. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Diversity Shouldn’t Be Only a Slogan” Lorant Vincze (Fuen) Warns European Commission
  11. Dialogue PlatformWhat Can Christians Learn from a Global Islamic Movement?
  12. European Jewish CongressEJC President Warns Europe as Holocaust Memory Fades

Latest News

  1. EU plans sanctions if UK violates Brexit transition deal
  2. Western Balkans: A new start for Europe
  3. EU downgrades Kosovo enlargement status
  4. Juncker warns Croat PM he could wreck EU enlargement
  5. 'Operation Olive Branch' for self-defence and regional stability
  6. EU to have third attempt at financing CO2 storage
  7. EU draws red line on UK customs deal
  8. Romania's anti-corruption crackdown echoes a darker past

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Free AlllianceNo Justice From the Spanish Supreme Court Ruling
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Solutions for Sustainable Cities: New Grants Awarded for Branding Projects
  3. Mission of China to the EUTrade Between China, Belt and Road Countries up 15%
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersOresund Inspires Other EU Border Regions to Work Together to Generate Growth
  5. Mission of China to the EUTrade Between China, Belt and Road Countries up 15%
  6. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Calls on EU to Sanction Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Expel Ambassadors
  7. Dialogue PlatformRoundtable on "Political Islam, Civil Islam and The West" 31 January
  8. ILGA EuropeFreedom of Movement and Same-Sex Couples in Romania – Case Update!
  9. EU2017EEEstonia Completes First EU Presidency, Introduced New Topics to the Agenda
  10. Bio-Based IndustriesLeading the Transition Towards a Post-Petroleum Society
  11. ACCAWelcomes the Start of the New Bulgarian Presidency
  12. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li and President Tusk Stress Importance of Ties at ASEM Summit